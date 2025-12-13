Yango Group announces strategic investment in Gigmile to accelerate Africa’s last-mile delivery and logistics innovation.

ACCRA, Ghana, 12 December 2025-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Yango Group, a global tech company bringing advanced technology to local communities, has announced a strategic investment through Yango Ventures in Gigmile, a vehicle financing and financial services platform for gig workers in Africa. The investment marks Yango Ventures’ continued commitment to supporting high-potential startups across emerging markets and strengthening digital infrastructure across the continent.

Gigmile is building the infrastructure for last-mile delivery in Africa by equipping gig workers with access to vehicle financing, software tools, and operational support. This strategic partnership will support Gigmile’s regional expansion and help improve delivery efficiency and financial inclusion across the continent.

“Gigmile is working on a problem we understand deeply: how to build delivery systems that work for businesses and for the couriers who keep them running. Our experience in urban logistics gives us a strong foundation to help them scale responsibly and efficiently. We’re proud to support a team that shares our commitment to building practical, tech-enabled infrastructure across Africa.” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group.

Gigmile is addressing one of the continent’s most dynamic and fast-growing sectors: last-mile delivery. By combining technology, flexible financing models, and data-driven workforce management, the company empowers gig couriers with the tools they need to operate efficiently and earn sustainably. Yango Ventures’ investment will fuel product development, strengthen operational capabilities, and accelerate Gigmile’s expansion across multiple African markets.

Yango Ventures focuses on early-stage startups from Seed to Series B in sectors such as O2O (Online-to-Offline), B2B SaaS, and FinTech. With an initial $20 million fund and plans for scalable growth, the corporate venture arm continues to expand its portfolio with companies building transformative, tech-driven solutions in high-growth regions across Africa, MENAP, LATAM, and beyond.

The investment in Gigmile reflects Yango Group’s broader strategy to support digital transformation and technological progress worldwide. Through Yango Ventures, the company continues to back promising entrepreneurs by offering access to capital, operational expertise, and a global network that accelerates scalable, community-driven growth.

