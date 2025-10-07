Yango Côte d’Ivoire Appoints African Media Agency as Its Communications Partner

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 7 October 2025 – African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan-African communications and public relations firm, is pleased to officially announce its collaboration with Yango Côte d’Ivoire, which began in February 2025.

This partnership reflects Yango’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Côte d’Ivoire and supporting its growth through a structured corporate communication strategy and targeted media initiatives. AMA is leveraging its expertise to highlight Yango’s local initiatives and position the brand as a trusted technology partner for Ivorian communities.

“Our mission at AMA is to support innovative organizations that are driving meaningful and lasting change across Africa. By partnering with Yango Côte d’Ivoire, we aim to amplify the impact of its commitments and raise awareness of its solutions tailored to local realities,” said Eloïne Barry, Founder and CEO of African Media Agency.

Since February, AMA has been implementing a public relations and corporate communication strategy to support Yango’s various activities, with a particular focus on media engagement, awareness campaigns, and the promotion of the company’s social and economic initiatives.

Through this collaboration, AMA reaffirms its role as a trusted partner for technology companies operating in Africa, while continuing its mission: to provide organizations with the tools to effectively reach their audiences through credible, strategic, and contextually relevant communication across the continent.

About African Media Agency (AMA)

African Media Agency is a pan-African integrated communications agency that combines public relations, creative services, and digital marketing. With offices in New York, Abidjan, Kampala, and Johannesburg, and a presence in 28 African countries, AMA helps its clients tell their stories with impact and engage their target audiences effectively.

Press Contact

Roland Klohi

[email protected]

The post Yango Côte d’Ivoire Appoints African Media Agency as Its Communications Partner appeared first on African Media Agency.