Yamal Ruled Out for Season After Hamstring Scare but Expected Fit for World Cup

Barcelona have confirmed that teenage superstar Lamine Yamal will not play again for the club this season after sustaining a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s 1-0 La Liga victory over Celta Vigo, though the 18-year-old is expected to be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Yamal left the field injured after scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot against Celta Vigo, raising immediate concerns about his availability for the tournament this summer. The Spaniard had scored in the 40th minute but signalled to the bench straight after and fell to the ground clutching his left hamstring before being helped off.

Barcelona’s medical team confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday, posting a statement that read: “The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup.”

The goal was Yamal’s 16th in 28 La Liga appearances this season, and his 24th across all competitions.

Barcelona’s statement did not specify the exact recovery timeline. The World Cup begins on June 11, with Spain’s opening Group H fixture against Cape Verde scheduled for June 15 in Atlanta, Georgia, just seven and a half weeks from the date of the injury. Spain then face Saudi Arabia on June 21 before concluding the group stage against Uruguay on June 27.

Teammate Pedri offered words of encouragement, saying: “Hopefully Lamine will only miss a few weeks. I wish him the best of luck. He needs to remain calm because he’s young and will surely recover well.”

The injury blow arrives at a moment when Barcelona have the La Liga title virtually secured. The Catalan club lead second-placed Real Madrid by nine points, though Yamal will now miss the Clasico at Camp Nou on May 10.

Yamal played a central role in Spain’s victory at UEFA Euro 2024 and has registered six goals in 25 career appearances for the national team. The World Cup would be his debut at the tournament.