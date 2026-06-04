Yamal Breaks Record Valuation Ahead of World Cup

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal became the most valuable footballer in world football by a considerable distance, according to the latest figures released by the CIES Football Observatory, with the 18-year-old’s estimated transfer value soaring to a record €358 million. The ranking arrives as Yamal prepares to captain Spain at his first senior World Cup in the United States.

The Spanish international sits comfortably clear of the rest of the field, opening up a gap of more than €130 million to second-placed Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who is valued at €227 million. No other player in the rankings breaks the €200 million barrier. The Barcelona winger is valued almost €200 million higher than Kylian Mbappé, with the Real Madrid forward ranked third on €166 million.

The CIES model evaluates players using factors such as age, contract duration, on-field performance, and market conditions, rather than relying solely on reputation or transfer history. Yamal’s contract runs until 2031, and a reported €1 billion release clause underscores how untouchable Barcelona considers its most prized asset.

Barcelona are equally well represented beyond Yamal in the list. Centre-back Pau Cubarsí is valued at €125 million, midfielder Pedri at €121 million, and forward Fermín López at €116 million, with all three making the global top 20. No other club places as many players in that bracket, reflecting the sustained strength of Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

One of the most striking developments in the June update concerns RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomandé. The 19-year-old recorded the largest value increase since January, rising by €75 million to reach €119 million, with growth of €116 million over an adjusted 12-month period.

Yamal now steps onto football’s biggest stage carrying its highest market valuation, a pairing that signals a generational shift in who shapes the sport and what the market believes that future is worth.

See the list below..