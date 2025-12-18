Xsolla Extends MTN Mobile Money Payment Option to Congo Brazzaville and Zambia

Video game commerce company Xsolla expanded MTN Mobile Money (MTN MoMo) support to Congo Brazzaville and Zambia on December 17, enabling millions of players to purchase games using mobile money wallets instead of credit cards.

The Los Angeles based company announced the expansion builds on its existing MTN Mobile Money coverage across Africa, aiming to make gaming payments more accessible for players and profitable for developers. Mobile money accounts for over five percent of gross domestic product and generated over 14.5 billion dollars in mobile transactions in 2024 across selected African countries, according to the company’s statement.

The integration allows players in both countries to complete instant secure transactions through MTN Mobile Money without requiring credit cards or traditional bank accounts. Game developers can now reach millions of users across the two markets through the extensive MTN Mobile Money network, which serves 292 million customers across Africa according to earlier company data.

Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla, stated the company remains committed to empowering developers with payment solutions that meet players where they are. The expansion helps developers provide fast familiar and frictionless payment methods supporting growth and accessibility across Africa’s gaming markets, he added.

Xsolla first integrated MTN and Airtel mobile money services in March 2024 to address Africa’s unique financial landscape where a significant portion of the population remains unbanked. The mobile money integration enables users to manage funds through mobile devices, bypassing the need for traditional banking infrastructure in regions like Ghana and Uganda.

The company operates as merchant of record and has helped over 1,500 game developers reach more players and grow their businesses worldwide. Xsolla provides payment solutions, fraud protection, security measures, tax compliance and regulatory alignment for video game transactions across more than 200 countries.

Game developers can activate MTN Mobile Money payments for their games by visiting the company’s website. The payment method creates a seamless checkout experience for African gamers since MTN Mobile Money is already widely used for mobile top ups, bill payments and daily purchases across the continent.