XS.com Takes Center Stage as Elite Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025

Global multi-asset broker XS.com is set to make a splash as the Elite Sponsor of Money Expo India 2025, the country’s premier financial event.

The expo, scheduled for August 23–24 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, will showcase the fintech leader’s cutting-edge trading platforms and bespoke solutions for traders and institutions alike.

Visitors to the XS.com booth can expect hands-on demonstrations of the company’s advanced trading technologies, along with direct access to its team of experts.

The brokerage will highlight its multi-asset offerings and client-centric approach, giving attendees a firsthand look at tools designed to meet the evolving needs of modern traders. With India’s financial markets gaining momentum, XS.com’s participation underscores its commitment to the region’s growing investor community.