XS.com Secures Regulatory License in Mauritius

The global fintech firm XS.com has received a key financial license from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius.

This approval allows the multi-asset broker to operate formally within the country’s growing financial sector.

Since its founding in Australia in 2010, XS.com has emphasized regulatory compliance and client service. The new Mauritian license reflects its strategic focus on international growth and stronger oversight. It also enables the broker to serve its expanding client base with enhanced legal certainty and local presence.

How important is regulatory approval for gaining customer trust in new markets? For firms like XS.com, it’s often the foundation of global credibility. This move is expected to support the company’s expansion strategy across Africa and other emerging regions.