XS.com Secures Global Sponsorship of Bahrain FinTech Summit

Multi-asset broker XS.com has secured global sponsorship rights for Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025, positioning itself at the forefront of the Kingdom’s expanding financial technology sector ahead of next week’s landmark event.

The two-day summit, scheduled for September 24-25 at Crowne Plaza Manama, represents the second edition of what organizers describe as the region’s largest gathering dedicated to artificial intelligence and financial technology innovation in financial markets.

XS.com’s sponsorship comes as the Australian-founded broker accelerates its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) expansion strategy, building on recent recognition that included three awards at the 2025 African FinTech Summit where it was crowned “Most Popular Broker in MENA.”

The summit stands as the largest and most influential event in Bahrain dedicated to the future of financial markets, investment, and emerging financial technologies, attracting industry leaders from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and beyond.

Shadi Salloum, Regional Director for XS.com in the MENA region, emphasized the strategic importance of the sponsorship for the company’s regional growth objectives. The broker’s participation reflects its commitment to advancing Bahrain’s dynamic financial landscape while strengthening relationships within the Gulf’s fintech ecosystem.

The timing proves strategic for XS.com, which has demonstrated consistent growth in the MENA market since appointing Salloum as regional director in July 2023. The company recently secured multiple industry recognition awards, including “Most Trusted Broker” and “Fastest & Most Secure Withdrawals” at various regional summits.

Smart Vision Summit organizers have positioned the event as a premier platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among financial technology innovators, professional traders, and institutional investors. The summit’s focus on artificial intelligence and fintech innovation aligns with broader regional trends toward digital transformation in financial services.

Multiple financial firms, including Beirman Capital and Pepperstone, have confirmed participation in the summit, indicating strong industry engagement and the event’s growing significance within the regional financial calendar.

XS.com’s global sponsorship role will enable the company to showcase its trading platforms, educational resources, and investment solutions to attendees while demonstrating its technological capabilities in the competitive multi-asset brokerage sector.

The broker’s involvement highlights Bahrain’s emerging position as a financial technology hub within the GCC region, building on the Kingdom’s established reputation as a financial services center and its progressive regulatory approach to fintech innovation.

Founded in Australia in 2010, XS.com has expanded globally with licenses across multiple jurisdictions and offices worldwide, providing access to institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology. The company serves individual traders, institutional investors, and brokers through its comprehensive trading platform.

Bahrain’s financial sector has increasingly embraced fintech innovation as part of broader economic diversification efforts, with the Central Bank of Bahrain implementing supportive regulatory frameworks for financial technology companies and digital banking services.

The Smart Vision Summit represents part of a broader series of financial conferences organized by Smart Vision, which has established itself as a leading expertise house specializing in international and local capital markets training and conference organization across the Arab world.

For XS.com, the global sponsorship demonstrates continued commitment to the MENA region following successful expansion across multiple Gulf markets. The company’s focus on education, innovation, and transparency resonates with regional investors seeking reliable trading infrastructure and personalized support services.

The summit’s emphasis on artificial intelligence in financial markets reflects growing industry recognition of technology’s transformative potential in trading, risk management, and customer service delivery across the financial services sector.

Participants will have access to interactive sessions covering market trends, investment strategies, and emerging financial technologies, with XS.com’s specialists leading discussions and providing insights tailored for both individual and institutional investors.

The event’s location at Crowne Plaza Manama provides convenient access for regional attendees while positioning Bahrain as a neutral ground for cross-border financial collaboration and knowledge exchange among Gulf states.

XS.com’s sponsorship strategy extends beyond the Bahrain summit, with the company having secured similar partnerships across the MENA region, including recent global sponsorship of The Trading Show in Casablanca and partnerships with Qatar Financial Excellence (QFEX).

The Smart Vision Summit Bahrain represents a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a recognized fintech hub, combining established financial services expertise with cutting-edge technology innovation and regulatory support for emerging business models.