Xinhua Chief Calls for Stronger Media Cooperation

Xinhua News Agency Editor in Chief Lyu Yansong called for deeper collaboration between Chinese and African media organisations to amplify the voice of the Global South as the China Africa Partnership Conference opened Thursday in Johannesburg.

The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China Africa Partnership Conference brought together more than 200 representatives from over 160 media outlets, think tanks, government organisations and other institutions from China and 41 African countries at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg. The two day event, co hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the African Union (AU) and South Africa’s Independent Media, focuses on reforming global governance through enhanced China Africa cooperation.

Lyu told delegates that media and think tanks shoulder the important missions of disseminating authoritative information, recording the events of the times, and promoting exchanges among civilisations. He stressed the need to unite voices and amplify the main theme of the all weather China Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

“We should contribute our wisdom to making the Global South a stabilizing force for safeguarding peace, a pillar of open development, a constructive force in global governance, and a promoting force for mutual learning among civilizations,” Lyu stated in his keynote address.

The Xinhua chief proposed implementing four key initiatives to strengthen China Africa cooperation. These include the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative, all proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lyu highlighted China Africa achievements under the Belt and Road Initiative and Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) over the past 25 years. China and Africa have cooperated to build or upgrade nearly 100,000 kilometres of roads and more than 10,000 kilometres of railways across Africa. Chinese enterprises have created more than 1.1 million jobs on the African continent over the past three years.

China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, according to Lyu. He emphasized that the results of China Africa cooperation are visible and palpable, truly benefiting the people of both sides.

The conference released a think tank report titled Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership, which examines the evolution of the modern international order and analyzes trends behind what it calls the current global leadership deficit. The report provides an outlook for the underlying logic, values framework and strategic actions needed for new global leadership.

Delegates also launched the Global South Joint Communication Partnership Network through the 2026 China Africa Partnership Empowerment Action Plan. The initiative aims to strengthen alignment and collaboration between Chinese and African media and think tanks to better support shared development.

African Union Director of Information and Communication Leslie Richer emphasized that shared knowledge and honest dialogue are vital to strengthening solidarity across the Global South. She noted that the gathering came at a time when the world was undergoing deep change, with new centres of economic activity emerging and growing demands for fair representation.

“The global order is in transition with centres of economic activity emerging across the Global South and demands for fair representation, control over resources, dignity in development, and for global governance that reflects our realities,” Richer said.

She stressed that Africa and China’s relationship had been built on decades of solidarity and shared aspirations for development. Under FOCAC, the two sides have expanded opportunities in trade, infrastructure, education and cultural exchange. However, she said cooperation must evolve beyond projects and investment to address the global systems that limit fair development.

“We are now entering a phase that requires us to align our partnership with the broader project of reforming global governance,” Richer stated. “The question is not only how we build infrastructure, but how we help reshape the rules and institutions that govern the world.”

Richer called for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council, noting that Africa remains the only region without a permanent seat despite representing a third of UN member states. She said Africa is striving to move from being a mere participant in global conversations to becoming a co author in the story of humanity’s future.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng told delegates that the Global South accounts for over 40% of the global economy and contributes 80% to global economic growth. He described the remarkable rise of the Global South as one of the defining features of the modern era.

“As the world’s largest developing country and the continent with the most developing nations, China and Africa share a similar history of anti colonialism and anti hegemony, as well as a common mission of development and revitalization,” Wu stated. He described China and Africa as natural members and the backbone of the Global South.

Zhang Wei, minister of the Mission of China to the AU, assured delegates that China will not impose its values and political systems upon others. He emphasized China’s commitment to cooperation rather than confrontation, stating that China will never form exclusive norms against others.

Zhang noted that China and African countries have similar historical experiences and share common perspectives on the current international order and global governance. He pledged that China will firmly support the just positions of African countries and work together with Africa to defend international fairness and justice.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero told the conference that relations between South Africa and China were evolving and impactful, emphasizing the growing partnership between Johannesburg and key cities’ institutions in China. He described the South Africa China relationship as more than merely governmental, extending to economic, social, cultural and people to people dimensions.

“In this moment of rapid global change, Global South cooperation has become more crucial than ever,” Morero stated. He called for stronger collaboration between South African and Chinese media houses, universities and policy institutions to deepen the intellectual and cultural foundations of the friendship between the two countries.

Independent Media Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé, co chair of the BRICS Media Forum, participated as a key panelist. He urged global leaders, thinkers and media representatives to help build a fairer, more balanced and humane world.

Lyu noted that Xinhua established its first Africa based branch in Cairo in December 1956. In April 2025, it set up its 31st Africa based branch in Bissau, building a news gathering and distribution network that now spans the whole of Africa. Over nearly seven decades, Xinhua has witnessed the development of China Africa relations and recorded the African people’s historic struggles for independence, unity and self reliance.

The editor in chief emphasized that Xinhua has deepened its practical cooperation with African media and think tanks across multiple fields in recent years. Through platforms including the World Media Summit, BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, and Belt and Road Studies Network, Xinhua has engaged sincerely with African partners to jointly report on the achievements of China Africa cooperation.

President Xi has attached great importance to China Africa cooperation since making his first overseas visit to Africa in March 2013. There, he put forth the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith guiding China’s Africa policy, marking the opening of a new chapter in China Africa friendship.

At the FOCAC Beijing Summit in September 2024, Xi proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations. He proposed that the overall characterization of China Africa relations be elevated to an all weather China Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Xi proposed that China and Africa join hands to promote the implementation of six proposals for jointly advancing modernization and 10 partnership actions. This demonstrates the firm will of the Chinese and African people to stand together through transformation unseen in a century.

The year 2026 will mark the China Africa Year of People to People Exchanges, providing an opportunity to deepen cooperation in education, culture, academia and youth exchanges. Lyu emphasized that this would enhance mutual understanding and affinity between peoples, further strengthening public support for lasting China Africa friendship.

The conference takes place ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for November 22 and 23 in Johannesburg. Analysts describe the timing as strategic, positioning Africa and China at the centre of global debates on economic reform, climate commitments and development finance.

Participants are engaging in panel discussions on strengthening unity for peace and security, fostering connectivity for shared prosperity, driving reform and innovation in global governance, and promoting mutual learning among civilizations. The forum also includes a cultural exchange event showcasing traditions of China’s Hunan Province alongside African partners.

Professor Pumela Msweli, CEO and Executive Dean of the Graduate School of Business Leadership at the University of South Africa (UNISA), addressed the conference on the need for Africa to take a more active role in global governance. The forum included representatives from government, academia, journalism and policy making circles.

Lyu concluded his address by invoking an African proverb and Chinese saying about the power of unity. “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,” he quoted. “A thousand people, if united, can exert the strength of a thousand; ten thousand people, if disunited, will unleash the strength of none.”

He called on participants to build consensus, strengthen solidarity and collaboration, and jointly create a better future, thereby making greater contributions to fostering everlasting friendship between Chinese and African peoples and building an all weather China Africa community with a shared future for the new era.