Xi and Putin Discuss Aging, Power and Chinese Medicine in Informal Exchange

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were caught on a live microphone discussing organ transplants and the possibility of humans living to 150 years old during a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday.

The unguarded conversation was captured on Chinese state television as the two leaders, accompanied by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, walked together at Tiananmen Gate for a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

Both leaders, who are 72 years old, spoke of technology that could help humans achieve unprecedented longevity through medical advances. The exchange was conducted through translators and has been translated into multiple languages by international news organizations.

According to translations of the conversation, Xi’s translator was heard saying in Russian: “In the past, it used to be rare for someone to be older than 70 and these days they say that at 70 one’s still a child.”

Putin’s Mandarin translator then added: “With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, and people can live younger and younger, and even achieve immortality.”

Xi’s translator responded: “Predictions are, this century, there’s a chance of also living to 150 years old.”

Putin later reportedly elaborated on these themes when speaking to Russian media. Russian state news agency TASS quoted him as saying that modern medical methods, including surgical procedures involving organ replacement, enable humanity to hope for significantly extended active life spans.

The private conversation occurred as China hosted its most significant military parade in years, featuring displays of nuclear-capable missiles and other advanced weaponry. The event marked the first time that the Chinese, Russian, and North Korean leaders had appeared together publicly.

The gathering was viewed by observers as a message to Western nations, particularly as tensions continue over various geopolitical issues. Putin and Kim joined 24 other dignitaries at the parade, including leaders from Iran, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Xi and Putin have been in power for 13 and 25 years respectively, with neither having expressed intentions to step down. Their discussion of longevity technologies takes on additional significance given their lengthy tenures in office.

The hot mic moment occurred against the backdrop of Xi’s broader messaging about global order, as he used the Victory Day spectacle to project China’s vision for international relations and present an alternative to Western leadership.

The conversation has attracted international attention partly due to ongoing concerns about organ transplant practices in China, where human rights organizations have raised questions about the source of organs for medical procedures.

US President Donald Trump responded to the leaders’ meeting on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America.”

The accidental broadcast of the private conversation provides rare insight into the personal discussions between two of the world’s most powerful leaders, particularly on topics extending beyond typical diplomatic exchanges.