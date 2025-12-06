XG member Cocona announces transmasculine and nonbinary identity on 20th birthday

Cocona, a member of Japanese girl group XG, marked their 20th birthday by revealing they identify as transmasculine and nonbinary. The announcement shared with the group’s 3.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday, December 6, included disclosure of top surgery completed earlier this year.

The artist did not specify updated pronouns in the announcement. Photos accompanying the message showed Cocona wearing an unbuttoned black blazer that revealed their top surgery scar. In the translated statement, they described the revelation as something held in their heart for a long time.

Cocona wrote they were born and perceived as female but that label never represented their true identity. They explained living in a way that feels more masculine and authentic to who they are. According to the statement, accepting and embracing themselves was the hardest challenge they faced, but doing so allowed them to open a new door.

The artist expressed gratitude toward bandmates, parents, and XG’s global fandom. Cocona thanked supporters for walking beside them and supporting them throughout their journey, adding excitement about the future they will continue to create together.

XG is a hip hop and R&B focused group that debuted in 2022 with seven members including Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, and Maya alongside Cocona. The group has launched a world tour and performed at Coachella since their debut. XG is preparing to release their first full length album, THE CORE, scheduled for January 2026.

The announcement represents a significant moment of visibility for transgender and nonbinary identities in Japanese pop music, where discussions of gender identity remain relatively uncommon in mainstream entertainment. Cocona’s decision to share their journey publicly comes as they continue active promotional activities with XG.

Top surgery, also known as chest masculinization surgery, is a gender affirming procedure that removes breast tissue. The procedure is commonly pursued by transmasculine and nonbinary individuals seeking physical alignment with their gender identity. Recovery typically requires several weeks before returning to full physical activities.

Social media responses to the announcement showed widespread support from fans globally. Many followers praised Cocona’s courage in sharing their identity publicly and expressed continued support for the artist and XG’s music. The group’s international fanbase has grown significantly since their debut three years ago.

XG operates under XGALX, a management company focused on creating global music acts from Japan. The group performs primarily in English and has positioned itself as a bridge between Japanese pop culture and international markets. Their musical style blends hip hop, R&B, and dance influences.

The timing of the announcement on Cocona’s birthday suggests personal significance in choosing this milestone to share their identity. The artist’s openness about their gender journey may encourage broader conversations about gender diversity within Japanese entertainment and among younger audiences following the group.