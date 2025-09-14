xAI Cuts 500 Jobs in Strategic Pivot to Specialist AI Tutors

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI laid off approximately 500 workers from its data annotation team on Friday night, according to internal emails reported by Business Insider, as the startup shifts its focus toward specialist AI tutoring roles.

The layoffs were announced through internal messages that described an immediate “strategic pivot,” with xAI deciding to “accelerate the expansion and prioritization of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles.”

The cuts represent a significant portion of the company’s largest division responsible for training the Grok chatbot. Screenshots showed that a Slack channel used by annotators dropped from 1,500 members to just over 1,000 as layoffs rolled out.

Affected employees were told that they would be paid until the end of their contracts or November 30, but their system access was cut immediately.

Despite the substantial workforce reduction, xAI simultaneously announced aggressive hiring plans for specialized roles. The company posted on X Friday night that it is hiring and plans to expand its specialist AI tutor team by “10X”.

“We are hiring across domains like STEM, finance, medicine, safety, and many more. Come join us to help build truth-seeking AGI,” the company stated on X, formerly Twitter.

The restructuring follows recent high-profile departures from the company. The layoff notices came just days after several senior-level employees, including the team’s former head, had their Slack accounts deactivated. The layoffs come after several high-profile departures from xAI, including the company’s chief financial officer Mike Liberatore.

When contacted for comment, xAI did not directly confirm the layoffs but referred to its hiring announcement on X. The company’s response suggests a strategic realignment rather than cost-cutting measures, positioning the moves as growth-oriented despite the immediate job losses.

The data annotation team has been instrumental in training Grok, xAI’s chatbot known for its conversational abilities and integration with the X platform. The company launched Grok 4 in July, calling it the “smartest AI in the world.”

The restructuring comes despite xAI recently securing $10 billion in new funding, indicating the layoffs are driven by strategic priorities rather than financial constraints. The company appears to be betting that specialized AI tutors will deliver better results for Grok’s development than generalist data annotators.

The move reflects broader trends in the AI industry, where companies are increasingly focusing on specialized capabilities rather than generalist approaches. For xAI’s affected employees, however, the strategic pivot represents an abrupt end to their roles in what had been the company’s largest operational division.