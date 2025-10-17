Wydad Athletic Club Trains in Ghana Before Kotoko Confederation Cup Match

Wydad Athletic Club has arrived in Ghana and held its first training session ahead of a crucial Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup match against Asante Kotoko. The Moroccan team practiced at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Thursday, aiming to adapt to local conditions before Sunday’s game.

According to a post on the club’s official social media channels, the early arrival is strategic. “We want to be fully prepared for a tough encounter,” a team representative stated, emphasizing their commitment to securing a positive result.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, is preparing at its own facility, with fans anticipating a competitive clash. The match is set for Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with both teams vying for advancement in the tournament.

This early preparation by Wydad highlights the importance of the fixture, as CAF competitions often demand peak performance from visiting clubs. Local observers note that Wydad’s professionalism could pose a challenge for Kotoko, but the home advantage might level the playing field.

Here Are Photos and Videos from their training: