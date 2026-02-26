Wu-Tang Clan Loses Its Business Architect Oliver “Power” Grant

The Jamaican-born entrepreneur who funded, branded and built the Wu-Tang empire is dead at 52

Oliver “Power” Grant, the entrepreneur and executive producer who served as the commercial backbone of the Wu-Tang Clan, died on Sunday, February 23, 2026. He was 52. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Wu-Tang Clan confirmed his passing on its official social media accounts on Wednesday, February 25, captioning a tribute clip of Grant with the words “Rest in Power, Power.”

Born in Jamaica on November 3, 1973, Grant grew up in the Park Hill projects of Staten Island, New York, where he became a childhood friend of RZA’s older brother, Divine. He entered the Wu-Tang Clan’s inner circle from its very foundation, making a substantial personal investment in the group’s future at a time when few believed in its commercial potential.

Grant served as executive producer on the group’s landmark 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and subsequently launched Wu Wear, one of hip-hop’s earliest and most successful artist-owned streetwear brands. At its peak, Wu Wear grossed 25 million dollars annually and secured retail placement at Macy’s, operating four stores across the United States.

Grant also won the 24th Annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, California, in April 2000, finishing the course in just over 18 minutes and beating competitors including filmmaker George Lucas and National Football League legend John Elway.

Method Man, who co-starred with Grant in the 1998 film Belly, shared a photograph of the pair on Instagram alongside a message reading “Paradise my Brother safe Travels… Bruh I am not ok.” GZA was equally direct in his tribute, writing on Instagram that Wu-Tang would not have existed without Grant’s contribution.

News of Grant’s passing came on the same day the Wu-Tang Clan received its first Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination for the Class of 2026.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.