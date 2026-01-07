WTM Africa Opens Entries for Responsible Tourism Awards

Entries have officially opened for the World Travel Market (WTM) Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2026, offering businesses, destinations and individuals across the continent an opportunity to gain recognition for sustainable travel initiatives before the March 20 submission deadline.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 14, 2026, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) during WTM Africa. Gold award winners will advance to compete at the Global Responsible Tourism Awards, positioning Africa’s top performers against international leaders in sustainable tourism.

Harold Goodwin, a figure associated with the awards, highlighted Africa’s strong track record from 2025. Foxes Safari Camps won Gold at the Global Responsible Tourism Awards in the all inclusives category, while !Khwa ttu San Culture and Education Centre secured Gold for increasing local sourcing and creating shared value.

Three WTM Africa Gold winners from last year earned additional international recognition at the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Global Awards. Township & Village won Gold at WTM Africa and Silver at ICRT for strengthening local economic opportunities in Stellenbosch townships. Dlala Nje, which operates community driven cultural tours in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, earned Gold at WTM Africa and ICRT Silver for economic inclusivity. The !Khwa ttu San Culture and Education Centre achieved Gold at both regional and global levels for cultural preservation and education.

Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director for Travel, Tourism & RX Africa Marketing, says the awards give responsible tourism practitioners across Africa recognition on regional and global stages. The programme celebrates those paving the way for a more inclusive, sustainable and transformative travel industry.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis commented that the city understands tourism’s economic value while recognizing the importance of sustainable management. He emphasized the need for local communities to benefit, cultural diversity to be celebrated and natural resources preserved for future generations.

Participation is free and open to initiatives across the continent. An independent panel of experts will select winners in six categories covering local economic benefits, diversity and equity, nature positive initiatives, cultural diversity, climate change adaptation and regenerative tourism.

The local economic benefits category supports small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and keeps tourism spending in local hands. The diversity, equity and inclusion category creates platforms for underrepresented voices in tourism’s workforce. Nature positive projects enhance biodiversity and protect natural heritage. The cultural diversity category offers experiences promoting understanding, dignity and pride in local communities.

Climate change adaptation recognizes building resilience through design innovation and preparedness. Regenerative tourism goes beyond sustainability to restore, renew and transform communities and ecosystems.

Nomination forms and detailed category descriptions are available on the WTM Africa website. Completed applications must be uploaded through the ICRT global platform.

De Jager adds that the awards aim to inspire action beyond recognition. By sharing work or nominating others, participants help spark real change. Showcasing possibilities empowers more people to take action, amplifying impact across the travel industry.

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town. In 2024, the event facilitated more than 10,000 unique pre scheduled appointments and welcomed over 10,000 visitors, representing a 25 percent increase from 2023. The 2026 edition runs from April 13 to 15 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.