Woyome Brothers Expose Sogakope District Police Command Over Endorsement Of Fraudulent Agave Protest

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, Hon. Kwabla Mensah Woyome, and his elder brother, Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome have taken strong exception to what they describe as the Sogakope District Police Commander’s endorsement of fraudulent actions allegedly perpetrated by some rioters within the Agave Traditional Area in the South Tongu District of the Volta.

The two brothers accused these miscreants including their assigns and agents who recently staged a protest on Monday November 24, 2025 against them of using a forged letterhead to secure police clearance for their useless demonstration.

According to them, their independent checks confirm that the Agave Traditional Council has no official letterhead for any so-called “Wing Chiefs Secretariat,” insisting that the document used to apply for police support was entirely fabricated.

“Our investigations show that the so-called ‘Wing Chiefs Secretariat’ letterhead does not exist in any record in Agave. It is fraudulent and outright fake,” the Woyome brothers stated.

They further argued that the deliberate use of a non-existent letterhead to mislead the police into granting a permit constitutes fraud and potential forgery, which are offences under Ghanaian law.

The Woyome brothers stressed thatt the situation raises serious concerns about due diligence at the Sogakope District Police Command headed by ACP Takpa.

They believe the police should have verified the authenticity of the document before approving what they described as a “baseless and unconstitutional demonstration” aimed at maligning their names.

“In the interest of professional policing standards, the Sogakope District Police Command should have checked the authenticity of the letter before granting a permit for a protest built on deception and intended to defame us,” they added.

Earlier, the Woyome brothers have threatened legal action — including a defamation suit—against these self-seeking individuals over what they describe as malicious and false publications against them.

These so-called traditional leaders who have been accused to have been illegally gazetted without the knowledge of Agave Traditional Council and their family heads by the former Registrar of the VRHC, Herry Attipoe.

Attorney-General’s Report Adds Another Twist

Documents sighted by this outlet, including an Attorney-General’s report dated August 23, 2022,

reference 75 individuals, including the same wing chiefs, in a criminal matter: The Republic vs. Solomon Amehoho.

Charges include Abetment of robbery,abetment of rioting with offensive weapons and acting as a chief contrary to Section 63 of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759)

This has further deepened public suspicion about the credibility of those attacking the Woyome brothers and Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV.

However, the Woyome brothers’ legal threat follows a series of public statements and media reports by these rioters accusing the Woyome brothers of unlawfully interfering in the affairs of the Agave Traditional Area.

The allegations arise from ongoing internal conflicts within the Agave chieftaincy structure.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, these rioters/hooligans staged a protest and petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to halt what they described as “systematic and unlawful interference” by the Woyome brothers in chieftaincy matters.

According to the protestors, the brothers are “outsiders” to Agave customs and therefore unqualified to play any role in traditional leadership issues—an allegation the Woyome brothers reject, arguing that the accusers themselves lack proper bloodline to the Agave royal paramount stool.

“The Woyome brothers do not fit the traditional priestly role in Agave. By customs and laws, they are considered outsiders. Despite this, they have used their previous positions— one as a former Consul and the other as a former MP — to meddle in chieftaincy matters that do not concern them,” the petition alleged.

They further accused the brothers and the Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) of installing and gazetting a “self-styled Paramount Chief” under his private name —a practice they claim is alien to Agave tradition.

Woyome Brothers Fire Back

In a swift rebuttal, the Woyome brothers dismissed all allegations, describing the claims as lies manufactured by individuals pursuing selfish interests.

They couldn’t fathom why these strangers would rather be attracting their integrity by peddling false claims against them who are royal of the Agave Traditional Area.

They noted that several of these leaders leading these attacks have had their own statuses questioned due to allegations of false claims, improper conduct and indictment of AG.

Hon. Woyome also explained that when the Agave Paramount Chieftaincy dispute was formally brought to his attention in 2011 and 2012, many can attest that his elder brother, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, was already in court pursuing his own legal matters and could not have been involved in any installation process.

“So anytime the elders in the area needed financial support, they channelled their requests through me. But the claim that we were involved in the installation of Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV as Paramount Chief is simply not true,” he clarified.

Accusations of Defiance and Fake News

The brothers expressed displeasure that the protestors defied a lawful directive from a competent court — and reportedly from the Volta Regional Coordinating Council — to stage a protest aimed at tarnishing their reputation.

According to them, the November 24 protest “exposed the naivety, selfish interests and unlawful conduct” of the demonstrators, whom they also accused of spreading fake news and defamatory content on social media.

They insisted that the false publications have severely damaged their reputations, prompting their decision to seek legal redress.

The brothers revealed they have already consulted their lawyers, who are preparing to file suit against what they describe as “unscrupulous” individuals in the Agave Traditional Area.

They also lamented that some individuals they had previously helped financially have now joined forces with the protestors to attack them — including dragging the integrity of their late mother and dead sister into the controversy, a development they described as painful and degrading.

Alleged Police Complicity

The brothers further accused the senior police with the Sogakope District Police Command, ACP Takpa, of helping these protestors of Agave to defy a court order and a directive from the Volta Regional Security Coordinating Council that prohibited the protest.

Even when the police officer was aware of the AG’ indictment report the basis the Volta Regional Security Council ordered the protestors to stop the demonstration.

It took Woyome brothers intervention to prevent legitimately installed chiefs, people and youths of Agave/royal family from conducting a counter demonstration and confronting hoodlums as described by the AG report.

According to them, the conduct of the senior police officer and the South Tongu District Security Committee (DISEC) suggested that they believed themselves “more powerful” than the regional security authority — hence their decision to disregard the directive.

‘We Never Installed Any Paramount Chief’

— Woyome Brothers

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the brothers dismissed viral claims that they supported the VRHC to install and gazette Edward Allan Agbeti (known traditionally as Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV) as Paramount Chief of Agave.

The allegations that Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV was a criminal and had been sacked from the Dzodze Senior High School (DZOSEC) were reportedly made by a rival faction, likely connected to an ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the Agave area.

Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV and his supporters, including other lawfully installed chiefs and queenmothers have consistently refuted these claims and have taken legal action, including obtaining a court injunction to stop attempts by the group to install another paramount chief which they have illegitimately installed against the VRHC and the Judicial Committee panel members sitting on the Agave Paramount Chieftaincy dispute.

“This publication is a complete fabrication. We have never supported the VRHC to crown Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV— whose private name is Edward Allan Agbeti — or any other person as Paramount Chief of Agave. We have no involvement whatsoever. Our hands are clean,” they stressed.

They emphasized that they were raised in a family steeped in legal discipline — with both their father and grandfather being legal practitioners — making it unlikely for them to engage in unlawful acts or acts that undermine traditional norms.

And that our grandfather, Isaac Nornorkuadzi Woyome was the first Africans to be appointed as the chief registrar for the West Africa Court of Appeal (WACA) in Adafoah.

They maintained, however, that they had played significant roles in helping resolve longstanding disputes within Agave, particularly conflicts between churches and the traditional council over annual bans on drumming and noise-making.

They believe the current protest is a personal attack intended to undermine their peace-building efforts, adding that “the evil plans of their enemies have failed.”

How the Dispute Began: Background

Hon. Mensah Woyome traced the origins of the dispute to 2011, when some elders— including the current Awadada of Agave, Mr Adzin and Agbodagbe of Tsiala Clan —approached him at Parliament seeking his support for the outdooring of Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV.

Shortly afterward, however, he received a protest petition from the purported elders of the Yelu House Gate of the Tsiala Clan, led by the so-called Togbe Yelu Keteni V.

That six-page petition, dated October 21, 2012, alleged that a secret and unconstitutional attempt was underway to install a new Hlitabo. It was addressed to the Chairman of the South Tongu DISEC and copied to the IGP, National Security, BNI, CHRAJ, the Dabala Magistrate Court and other security agencies.

The petitioners warned that certain factions — including the Awadada from the Fievie Clan (which they argued was outside Agave), the Hlitabo family at Agorme and Dabala, and staff of the late Togbe Degenu’s palace —were attempting to hijack the paramountcy.

According to Hon. Woyome, these demonstrates that the installation of Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV has long been a contested matter, still pending before the VRHC.

He said that on May 5, 2025, he wrote to the Minister of Local Government and Religious Affairs requesting expedited hearings by the VRHC Judicial Committee to help bring clarity and peace to the traditional area.

The Minister reportedly responded by directing the Judicial Committee to prioritize the matter.

Hon. Woyome accused the demonstrators of interfering with the ongoing chieftaincy dispute before the VRHC and expressed disappointment that they were tarnishing his image despite his efforts to help mediate and resolve the conflict.

He also noted that some of the demonstrators protesting against him today had previously resisted attempts to resolve disputes between the traditional council and churches over noise-making regulations.

Call for Calm

Hon. Woyome urged the public, especially residents of the Agave Traditional Area, to disregard the “inaccurate, false and self-serving” information being circulated about him and his brother.

He reaffirmed their commitment to lawful conduct, peaceful dialogue, and respect for both traditional and constitutional processes.

He advised those spreading falsehoods to desist from their illegal actions.

The former MP highlighted that internal wrangling and character assassination have long undermined peace and development in Agave.

It will be recalled that the Sogakope High Court recently issued an injunction against the installation and outdooring of a illegal Paramount Chief in the Agave Traditional Area, deeming the process illegal.

This followed a press release from the current Paramount Chief, Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV, who asserted that he remains the legally recognized chief and that any attempt to install a new one is unnecessary and destabilizing.

The injunction halts all actions toward installing a new chief.

Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV was lawfully sworn in on October 9, 2024, and inducted into the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on October 15, 2024.