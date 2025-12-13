Worldwide Air Cargo Rates Hold Steady Despite Regional Volume Fluctuations

Worldwide air cargo rates remained stable during the first week of December 2025 at 2.73 United States dollars per kilogram, showing no change from the preceding two weeks despite mixed regional volume performance. The flat pricing reflects balanced market conditions as capacity adjustments offset demand variations across major trade lanes.

Africa recorded the strongest regional rate growth with a 3 percent increase over the past five weeks compared to preceding periods, alongside 18 percent year over year gains according to WorldACD Market Data tracking more than 500,000 weekly transactions. Asia Pacific rates rose 1 percent over five weeks with 7 percent annual growth, while Europe remained flat over five weeks despite 11 percent year over year advancement.

Chargeable weight movements showed significant regional divergence during the latest reporting period. Asia Pacific volumes increased 3 percent over the past five weeks but declined 2 percent comparing the most recent two weeks against the preceding two weeks. Africa tonnages rose 2 percent over five weeks with 7 percent growth comparing recent periods, while North America volumes dropped 2 percent over five weeks alongside 7 percent declines in recent comparisons.

Capacity trends revealed mixed patterns across origin regions as airlines adjusted operations approaching year end. Africa capacity surged 5 percent over the past five weeks with 1 percent growth in recent week comparisons. Asia Pacific capacity remained flat over five weeks despite 9 percent annual increases. North America capacity declined 7 percent over five weeks with no change comparing recent two week periods against prior periods.

Rate progression from early November through early December demonstrated gradual upward momentum worldwide. Prices climbed from 2.61 dollars per kilogram during November 3 to 9 to 2.73 dollars during December 1 to 7, representing 4.6 percent growth over five weeks. The trajectory reflects seasonal demand patterns as shippers moved goods ahead of year end holidays and manufacturers rushed components before potential supply chain disruptions.

Regional trade lane dynamics showed Africa to Asia Pacific routes gaining 4 percent, Europe to North America advancing 5 percent, and Middle East and South Asia to Europe rising 5 percent during the most recent two week comparison period. Negative movements included Asia Pacific to North America down 8 percent, Central and South America to Europe declining 7 percent, and various intra regional routes showing modest contractions.

Year over year comparisons indicate the global air cargo market continues expanding above 2024 levels despite moderating growth rates from earlier peak periods. Worldwide rates stand 6 percent higher than December 2024 while chargeable weight dropped 3 percent year over year. The pricing strength amid volume softness suggests tight capacity conditions persisting across key lanes as airlines maintain disciplined deployment strategies.

Asia Pacific tonnages reached significantly higher levels throughout 2024 compared to previous years, with particularly strong performance during fourth quarter months. Quarterly data show tonnages from Asia Pacific origins increased 6 percent in fourth quarter 2024 compared to third quarter, and 11 percent higher than fourth quarter 2023 levels. This represents softening from earlier 2024 growth patterns when first and second quarters recorded 20 percent and 19 percent year over year increases respectively.

Full year 2024 worldwide air cargo tonnages increased almost 11 percent according to preliminary WorldACD analysis, driven largely by sustained Asia Pacific demand throughout the period. Middle East and South Asia origins recorded 27 percent quarterly growth in first quarter 2024 before moderating to 7 percent growth in fourth quarter, partly reflecting tougher comparison periods after Red Sea container shipping disruptions diverted ocean freight to air cargo during late 2023.

Spot rates from Asia Pacific and Middle East South Asia origins remained elevated through much of 2024, though prices eased slightly during final weeks of the year and December overall on month over month basis. One market experiencing significant spot rate increases during final 2024 months was the transatlantic westbound lane, where usual seasonal passenger bellyhold capacity drops from late October were exacerbated by freighter shifts toward Asia Pacific markets driving higher load factors.

Europe to North America spot rates jumped almost 50 percent year over year in December 2024, reaching peaks of 3.88 dollars per kilogram in week 50 before declining to 2.95 dollars in the final 2024 week. That closing price remained 44 percent above prior year levels despite the retreat from peaks. The dramatic pricing movement reflected capacity constraints as airlines prioritized more profitable Asia routes during peak season.

Current market conditions entering December 2025 show relatively balanced supply demand dynamics compared to volatile patterns characterizing previous years. Average worldwide rates around 2.73 dollars per kilogram position pricing between seasonal lows typically seen during summer months and peak season highs reached during November December periods when e commerce and holiday goods movements intensify.

Capacity supply growth continues lagging demand expansion across most major trade lanes. Airlines have added freighter capacity selectively focusing on highest yielding routes while passenger airline recovery provides additional bellyhold space. However, overall capacity increases remain modest relative to cargo volume growth, supporting rate stability even as economic uncertainties temper aggressive expansion plans.

Trade policy developments including United States tariff policies and potential trade agreement changes create uncertainty affecting shipper behavior and routing decisions. Some manufacturers increased front loading shipments ahead of potential duty increases, contributing to stronger autumn volumes. Ongoing monitoring of trade negotiations and policy implementations will influence shipping patterns throughout coming months.

E commerce continues driving substantial air cargo volumes particularly from Asia Pacific origins to Western consumer markets. Direct to consumer shipments require rapid transit times favoring air transport despite higher costs compared to ocean freight. Regulatory scrutiny around de minimis thresholds and customs procedures adds complexity to cross border e commerce logistics potentially affecting air cargo demand patterns.

Manufacturing sector performance remains mixed across regions with varying impacts on air cargo requirements. High technology component shipments maintain steady demand supporting premium air freight rates. Automotive parts movements fluctuate with production schedules and inventory management strategies. Pharmaceutical and healthcare product shipments provide stable base cargo supporting capacity utilization.

Looking ahead toward 2026, market observers expect moderate growth continuing with year over year tonnage increases likely ranging from 4 to 6 percent based on current economic indicators and historical patterns. Rate movements will depend heavily on capacity discipline and demand strength across major lanes. Geopolitical developments, economic growth trajectories and trade policy decisions represent key variables affecting market outcomes.

The industry enters the final weeks of 2025 with relatively stable fundamentals supporting cautious optimism. Capacity remains constrained relative to demand on most major routes, providing pricing support. However, economic uncertainties and potential policy changes create downside risks tempering aggressive growth forecasts. Airlines and forwarders continue balancing capacity deployment against demand patterns seeking optimal yield management.

Regional performance variations will likely persist as different markets face distinct economic conditions and trade dynamics. Africa’s strong rate growth reflects improving regional connectivity and economic development driving air cargo requirements. Asia Pacific volume strength continues reflecting manufacturing export activity and e commerce expansion. Europe and North America markets show maturity with moderate growth rates typical of developed economies.