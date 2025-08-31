World’s top riders gather for Brussels Grand Prix finale

The Brussels Stephex Masters reaches its climax Sunday as 50 qualified riders prepare to compete in the Rolex Grand Prix presented by Audi, concluding the 2025 Rolex Series with one of equestrian sport’s most prestigious events.

Three days of qualifying competition at the Grand Place Arena have set the stage for what promises to be an exceptional showdown. British rider Ben Maher and Ginger-Blue dominated Thursday’s opening qualifier, posting a commanding 66.05 seconds in the jump-off to claim victory ahead of Belgian favorite Jérôme Guery.

Friday delivered dual highlights as France secured the Nations Cup with just four penalties, edging Belgium and Switzerland in a contest that remained undecided until the final rider. The evening qualifier saw Swiss star Steve Guerdat and Lancelotta claim victory in 36.33 seconds, demonstrating the form that has made him a consistent Rolex Series contender.

The field for Sunday’s finale includes Olympic champions, world number one Nina Mallevaey of France, and multiple home favorites hoping to capitalize on strong crowd support. World number two Ben Maher enters as a leading contender after his impressive qualifying performance.

Course designer Grégory Bodo, who crafted tracks for the Paris 2024 Olympics, will present riders with what organizers describe as a demanding yet spectacular test. His reputation for balancing technical difficulty with fairness should produce compelling competition among the sport’s elite.

Belgian brothers Nicola and Olivier Philippaerts, both competing in front of their home crowd, praised the event’s evolution since its inception. They highlighted how the venue has transformed into one of international show jumping’s premier destinations, attracting families and dedicated enthusiasts alike.

The tournament represents the culmination of a seven-event series that has visited Wellington, Rome, La Baule, Falsterbo, Dinard, and Dublin throughout 2025. Each venue combines historic tradition with modern facilities, creating the distinctive atmosphere that defines elite equestrian competition.

Sunday’s winner will claim one of the sport’s most coveted prizes while capping a season that has showcased show jumping’s global reach and growing popularity. The Brussels venue has established itself as worthy of hosting such a significant finale.

Local attendance has exceeded expectations throughout the week, with the grass arena’s stadium configuration creating an intimate yet electric atmosphere. The combination of world-class sport and accessible presentation has fulfilled organizers’ vision of broadening the sport’s appeal.

Television coverage will bring the action to international audiences, highlighting both the athletic prowess required at this level and the partnership between horse and rider that defines championship show jumping. The broadcast represents another step in the sport’s global expansion.

The Rolex Series partnership reflects ongoing investment in equestrian sport’s premier events, ensuring continued support for competitions that maintain centuries-old traditions while embracing modern innovations in presentation and accessibility.