World Vision Ghana Urges Diaspora to Drive Investment Beyond Remittances

World Vision Ghana National Director Tinah Mukunda issued a compelling appeal Wednesday for Ghanaians abroad to move beyond remittances and take strategic roles in national transformation through investment, innovation and skills transfer during the 2025 Global Africa Summit at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Delivering the keynote address, Mukunda urged diaspora members to leverage their influence, skills and resources to accelerate Ghana’s transformation. Her remarks followed an emotional video portraying daily struggles of four girls from Agortime in Volta Region who walk long distances searching for water before attending school.

Highlighting the critical state of water, sanitation and hygiene in Ghana, Mukunda revealed that 18 percent of households have no toilet facilities, a figure rising to 31 percent in rural communities, while 26 percent of public schools lack access to toilets. These gaps have far reaching consequences for education, health and child protection, with millions of children facing daily barriers to learning and dignity.

Every hour spent searching for water is an hour lost from school, an hour stolen from childhood, Mukunda stated during the address. No child should ever have to choose between education and survival. When water is far away, education is far away. When sanitation is inadequate, opportunity disappears.

She called on the diaspora to recognize that supporting Ghana’s development is not charity but nation building and impact investment with measurable returns. Mukunda highlighted enormous potential of Ghana’s global diaspora, describing it as a powerhouse of expertise, enterprise and influence capable of reshaping communities and accelerating national development.

She encouraged diaspora leaders to invest in high impact sectors such as renewable energy, agribusiness, digital infrastructure and climate resilience. Imagine if every investment, every skill and every network became a seed that transforms entire districts and regions, she said during the presentation.

The Global Africa Summit held under the theme Global Partnerships Fueling Africa’s Development and Collective Prosperity recorded strong participation from international delegates from the United States, Caribbean, Europe and across Africa. Engagement from Ghana’s public and private sectors included government institutions, development agencies, corporates, small and medium enterprises, and business associations.

The summit featured panel discussions and fireside chats addressing investment readiness, global supply chains, agribusiness, innovation, youth and women’s economic empowerment, and diaspora led growth. Many international delegates had participated in the Global Africa Summit Washington edition held October 14 to 15, demonstrating growing momentum across the summit series.

Jane Reindorf Osei, founder and chief executive officer of Africa Investment Network and organizer of Global Africa Summit, opened the event with visionary remarks underscoring the importance of diaspora led investment, strategic partnerships and building sustainable pathways for Africa’s long term economic transformation.

Distinguished leaders delivered opening and goodwill remarks including Kufa Chinoza, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Ghana, Kofi Okyere Darko, Director of Diaspora Affairs at Office of the President of Ghana, John Morris, Chairman of 17 Asset Management, and Vincent Ablordeppey, Partner at Renovatio. Speakers emphasized the critical role of diplomacy, private capital, diaspora engagement and cross border collaboration.

Over two days, participants heard impactful remarks from diverse leaders representing Ghana’s public sector, international partners, private sector and development community. These included Akwasi Opong Fosu, Board Chairman of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Patrick Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Laurie Kelleher, Commercial Officer at United States Commercial Service Ghana, and Doris Kafui Afanyedey, Chief Executive Officer of American Chamber of Commerce Ghana.

Other speakers included Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group, Ismael Doodo, Development and Policy Expert, Derek Newbold, Investment and Trade Advisor, Abena Asomaning, ESG, CSR and Leadership Expert, Gloria Osarfo, Creative Industries and Cultural Sector Leader, and James Gardner, Actor and Deputy Executive Secretary of Ghana Film Authority. Speakers highlighted Ghana’s role as strategic investment gateway and the importance of public private collaboration.

Reflecting on World Vision Ghana’s work, Mukunda noted the organization has operated in the country since 1979 and continues work across 14 of Ghana’s 16 regions. The organization is on track to reach 3.3 million vulnerable children by 2025 through programmes spanning water, sanitation and hygiene, health, education, child protection and livelihoods.

We do not choose who to serve based on religion, ethnicity, gender or background, Mukunda said during her address. We serve because every child deserves dignity. The statement reflects World Vision Ghana’s mission of child focused development and humanitarian relief regardless of social categories.

Calling for strategic partnerships, she urged diaspora and global investors to join World Vision Ghana in scaling up sustainable water systems, climate resilient agriculture, rural health services, renewable energy solutions and infrastructure opening new markets. This is not charity. This is nation building. This is economic transformation, she stressed.

World Vision Ghana recently committed 51.7 million dollars to expand water, sanitation and hygiene access nationwide through its 2026 to 2030 business plan launched November 26. The investment aims to reach an additional 743,000 children and families with sustainable water solutions by 2032, addressing persistent disparities in access particularly in rural and peri urban areas.

Mukunda assumed leadership as National Director of World Vision Ghana effective August 1, 2025, bringing more than two decades of proven expertise in strategic leadership, governance, programme management and human resources. She previously served as National Director for World Vision Eswatini from September 2021 and held senior positions at World Vision Kenya and World Vision Uganda.

Before joining World Vision, Mukunda worked with ChildFund International as Human Resource Manager, UGAFODE Microfinance as Branch Manager, and served as Project Director at Compassion International. Her leadership credentials extend to board and governance roles including member of Vision Fund Kenya Board and chair of the Board of Uganda Water and Sanitation Network.

Mukunda holds a Doctorate in Business Administration, Master’s in Management Studies, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management and Bachelor’s in Social Sciences. She recently received the Humanitarian of the Year award at Ghana’s Sustainability and Social Investment Awards in recognition of her outstanding leadership, dedication to child wellbeing and tireless efforts advancing humanitarian action.

World Vision Ghana was also honored at the awards with recognition for best company in environmental sustainability project and best company in climate change mitigation project. The organization was recognized for climate action initiatives including Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration, climate smart agriculture, community resilience programmes and environmental education helping vulnerable communities adapt to Ghana’s changing climate.

The organization aims to protect one million vulnerable children from disease by improving access to clean water and health services by 2025. These efforts form part of broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 seeking universal access to water and sanitation by 2030.

Statistics reveal water and sanitation challenges remain severe across Ghana. According to data cited by World Vision Ghana, millions of households lack basic toilet facilities with rural communities bearing disproportionate burden. Schools struggle to provide adequate sanitation infrastructure, creating barriers to education particularly for adolescent girls who may miss classes during menstruation due to inadequate facilities.

Children in water scarce communities spend hours daily fetching water from distant sources, reducing time available for education, play and normal childhood development. The burden falls disproportionately on girls who shoulder primary responsibility for water collection in many households, perpetuating gender inequalities in education and opportunity.

World Vision Ghana’s programmes address these challenges through construction of boreholes, wells and water systems, provision of household latrines, school sanitation facilities, and hygiene education promoting behavior change. The organization works with communities to ensure local ownership and sustainability of water and sanitation infrastructure.

Beyond water and sanitation, World Vision Ghana implements interventions in health including nutrition programmes and maternal child health services, education through school construction and teacher training, child protection addressing violence and exploitation, and livelihoods helping families achieve economic stability through agriculture and small business support.

The organization operates through area programmes focused on long term community development and emergency response providing humanitarian assistance during crises. World Vision Ghana collaborates with government ministries, district assemblies, civil society organizations and faith communities to maximize impact and sustainability.

Mukunda’s appeal at the Global Africa Summit reflects growing recognition that diaspora engagement must evolve beyond traditional remittances, which primarily support household consumption, toward strategic investments creating jobs, building infrastructure and strengthening institutions. Ghana’s diaspora community sends billions of dollars annually in remittances supporting families, but development experts argue greater impact requires channeling diaspora resources into productive investments.

The government has established the Diaspora Affairs Office under the Office of the President to strengthen engagement with Ghanaians abroad and facilitate diaspora contributions to national development. Initiatives include diaspora bonds, investment facilitation, skills transfer programmes and platforms connecting diaspora professionals with opportunities in Ghana.

As Ghana pursues economic transformation and sustainable development, partnerships between government, private sector, civil society and diaspora communities will prove essential. The Global Africa Summit provided platform for dialogue and relationship building that organizers hope will translate into concrete investments and collaborations advancing shared prosperity.