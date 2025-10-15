World Misses Forest Protection Targets by Wide Margin, New Study Shows

Global efforts to halt deforestation by 2030 are falling dramatically short, with world leaders 63% off track from their own commitments, according to a comprehensive assessment released Monday. The findings arrive as a stark warning ahead of critical climate negotiations in Brazil next month, where forest conservation will take centre stage.

The Forest Declaration Assessment 2025 found that 8.1 million hectares of forest were permanently lost in 2024, an area roughly half the size of England. That figure exceeds the maximum annual loss consistent with achieving zero deforestation by 2030 by 3.1 million hectares, and represents an increase from loss rates recorded in 2021 when world leaders renewed pledges first made in 2014.

The numbers reveal an uncomfortable truth: the gap between commitments and reality continues widening despite repeated high level promises. More than 140 countries signed the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use in 2021, pledging to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by the end of this decade. Yet implementation remains profoundly inadequate.

“Every year, the gap between commitments and reality grows wider, with devastating impacts on people, the climate and our economies,” said Erin Matson, a lead author of this year’s assessment. “Forests are non-negotiable infrastructure for a livable planet. Continued failure to protect them puts our collective prosperity at risk.”

Pristine tropical forests, which serve as irreplaceable stores of carbon and biodiversity, fared particularly badly. Devastating fires erased 6.73 million hectares as blazes ripped through Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. These carbon rich forests released 3.1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, nearly 150% of annual emissions from the United States energy sector.

Most fires were intentionally set to clear land, making them preventable rather than unavoidable natural disasters. This deliberate destruction underscores how economic incentives continue driving forest loss despite climate commitments.

Beyond outright deforestation, forest degradation caused by logging, road construction, firewood collection, and fires damaged another 8.8 million hectares of moist tropical forests in 2024 without completely clearing them. This puts leaders 234% off track from goals to halt degradation, a particularly concerning failure since degraded forests become more vulnerable to complete clearing later.

Forest fire linked degradation proved especially alarming across the eight Amazon region countries. Emissions from these blazes reached an estimated 791 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, seven times the average from the previous two years and exceeding the total greenhouse gas emissions of an industrialized nation like Germany.

“Degradation, including the devastating impacts of forest fires, is pushing forests closer to dangerous tipping points by undermining the very ecological functions they depend on for survival,” said Ivan Palmegiani, biodiversity and land use consultant at Climate Focus, which coordinated the assessment.

The report tracked progress on restoration efforts as well, finding active initiatives underway on at least 10.6 million hectares of deforested and degraded land. However, this represents only 5.4% of global reforestation potential and a mere 0.3% of areas where degraded forests could potentially be restored. These figures fall far short of the 30% target established in the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

While fires have become significant drivers of recent deforestation, agriculture accounts for 85% of forest loss over the past decade. Clearing land for crops, timber production, and livestock remains the dominant threat. Yet the assessment argues that an overarching economic system funneling finance toward forest destroying industries poses one of the biggest roadblocks to protection efforts.

International public finance for forest protection and restoration averaged just $5.9 billion annually, far below the estimated $117 billion to $299 billion needed yearly by 2030 to achieve zero deforestation goals. Meanwhile, large scale industrial agriculture harmful to forests receives $409 billion in subsidies per year. Money flowing to forest protection represents just 1.4% of these harmful subsidies.

“Efforts to protect forests don’t stand a chance as long as our economic system keeps rewarding quick profits from forest destruction,” said Franziska Haupt, partner at Climate Focus. “Too often we see only surface level solutions, such as tree planting campaigns or voluntary commitments with no follow through, that look good on paper but do nothing to change the underlying system.”

New initiatives to be discussed at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21 show promise in addressing the funding gap. Brazil’s proposed Tropical Forest Forever Facility, designed to make private investments in tropical forests easier and less risky, could provide billions in long term funding.

Thirty four countries recently launched a Forest Finance Roadmap for Action targeting structural barriers like harmful subsidies and sovereign debt. A renewal of the Forest Tenure Funding Pledge would signal sustained commitment to direct funding toward Indigenous and local communities who manage most of the world’s intact forests.

Some countries are implementing innovative approaches. Brazil has rolled out national cattle traceability systems using technology to support supply chain accountability. The Democratic Republic of Congo adopted its first national land use planning law in 2025, recognizing community customary land rights and adopting environmental safeguards across the Congo Basin rainforest, the world’s largest terrestrial carbon sink.

Eighteen Latin American countries have ratified the Escazú agreement, with Uruguay and Chile recently advancing national implementation plans to ensure environmental transparency, participatory decision making, and protections for environmental defenders.

“Brazil’s recent progress in rolling back deforestation under the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shows how determined leadership can deliver rapid results,” said Kerstin Canby, senior director of Forest Trends’ Forest Policy, Trade, and Finance Initiative. “As the host of COP30, Brazil is also pushing other countries to focus on implementing existing pledges instead of announcing new commitments they will not deliver on in time to stabilize the climate.”

The assessment makes clear that isolated solutions will never suffice. When leaders do make genuine efforts to stop forest loss, whether through supply chain engagement or new regulations, they often work in isolation. Progress can unravel with the next political or economic shift.

“The overall numbers are dismal, but the future of forests doesn’t have to be,” Matson said. “This year’s report makes it clear that isolated solutions are never going to be enough. But new finance initiatives such as the Tropical Forest Forever Facility offer a path to transformative change. If COP30 delivers on its promise, we could be reporting a very different story next year, one of real progress.”

Whether November’s climate talks in the heart of the Amazon will catalyze the systemic change needed remains uncertain. Five years remain until the 2030 deadline. The trajectory suggests meeting that goal would require not just incremental improvements but fundamental transformation of economic incentives that currently reward forest destruction over preservation.