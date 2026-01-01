World Leaders Ring in 2026 with Appeals for Unity and Peace

With the world beset by conflicts, economic turbulence and climate crisis, world leaders rang in the new year with renewed appeals for unity, resilience, peace and hope that better days lie ahead.

Giving out his New Year message early on Monday, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the world to invest more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars. The Portuguese diplomat warned that the world stands at a crossroads, surrounded by chaos and uncertainty.

It’s clear the world has the resources to lift lives, heal the planet, and secure a future of peace and justice, Guterres said. Our future depends on our collective courage to act. This new year, let’s rise together: For justice. For humanity. For peace.

Guterres emphasized that global military spending surged nearly 10 percent to 2.7 trillion US dollars in 2025, an amount 13 times higher than total development aid and equivalent to the entire gross domestic product of Africa. He urged leaders to realign priorities, noting that more than a quarter of humanity now lives in conflict affected areas, over 200 million people require humanitarian assistance, and nearly 120 million have been forcibly displaced by war, crises, disasters or persecution.

In his annual New Year’s Eve address on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the unity of the Russian people determines the sovereignty and security of our Fatherland, its development, and its future. The New Year is, above all, a time when we hope for the best, for goodness and good luck, Putin noted. It is a special and magical holiday, when we open our hearts to love, friendship, and compassion, to sympathy and generosity.

As South Africa hosted the first Group of Twenty (G20) summit on African soil in 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday that the country stands proud that its presidency ensured the voices of Africa and the Global South were recognised, reflected and respected. Despite the challenges we face, our country is getting stronger, our economy is improving, he added. As we prepare to welcome a new year, let us remain united to building the South Africa of our dreams.

Vowing a sweeping leap and growth in all fields, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged commitment to stable growth underpinned by peace in 2026. Solid peace is another word for growth, and strong security is the driving force of prosperity, he said in his New Year’s speech on Thursday morning, noting his government will step up efforts to bolster regional peace and stability through cooperation.

Despite fractured trade and rising geopolitical tensions, global economic growth proved more resilient than anticipated, said Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday. Let us carry this mindset into the new year, resilient and united, determined and hopeful, he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to defeat the decline and division offered by others in his New Year message on Wednesday. Things have been tough in Britain for a while, he began, promising that more people will feel once again a sense of hope in 2026, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my government will make it that reality.

In his speech, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined his three wishes for the French people: unity, strength and hope. We must stand firm on what we cherish: humanity, peace, and freedom, he said Wednesday. So, let us look ahead and look far into the future, as citizens and as a nation. I wish you a very happy and prosperous year 2026.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for Europe to become more assertive in the coming year, while Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized economic development and reiterated his stance on Taiwan in his New Year address. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is entering the new year with hopes and goals, particularly to continue the fight against terrorism and preserve regional stability.

The messages from world leaders reflected the complex challenges facing the international community in 2026, from armed conflicts and humanitarian crises to economic uncertainties and the ongoing climate emergency. Despite the difficulties, the common thread running through many addresses was a call for collective action, solidarity and renewed commitment to peace and human dignity in the year ahead.