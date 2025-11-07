World Leaders Pledge Land Rights and Finance for Indigenous Communities

World leaders gathering in Belém, Brazil on November 6, 2025 for the COP30 Leaders Summit announced commitments to recognize and support Indigenous Peoples, Afro descendants, and local communities’ roles in protecting forests through increased finance and stronger land rights, marking a historic shift in global climate policy that places territorial communities at the center of conservation efforts.

Governments launched the Intergovernmental Land Tenure Commitment (ILTC), pledging to collectively recognize and strengthen 160 million hectares of Indigenous Peoples’ and local communities’ lands by 2030. The commitment represents the first global agreement specifically focused on recognizing land tenure rights.

Brazil formally launched the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) at the summit, with Brazil, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal announcing initial funding pledges. The facility targets 125 billion dollars in total funding, with Brazil aiming to raise 10 billion dollars initially from governments and philanthropies to spur further private, corporate, and philanthropic investments.

More than 35 government and philanthropic funders organized by the Forest Tenure Funders Group (FTFG) announced a renewed five year Forest and Land Tenure Pledge totaling 1.8 billion dollars. The pledge will support Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and Afro descendant communities in securing land rights across forests, mangroves, and savannahs.

Under the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, countries conserving their forests will receive 4 dollars per hectare annually, adjusted according to verified performance using satellite monitoring, with 74 countries eligible collectively hosting over one billion hectares of tropical and subtropical forests. Priority areas include the Amazon, the Atlantic Forest, the Congo Basin, the Mekong region, and Borneo in Southeast Asia.

Indigenous Peoples and local communities safeguard approximately 40 percent of the world’s remaining intact ecosystems, yet less than half of their lands are legally recognized. Forests managed by Indigenous Peoples and local communities consistently show lower deforestation rates than other areas. With tropical forest loss reaching record levels in 2024, land tenure is viewed as a critical lever for preserving lands globally while securing lives and livelihoods of communities using and stewarding forests sustainably.

Brazil’s Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara welcomed the renewed Forest and Land Tenure Pledge, noting that advancing tenure rights and finance for Indigenous Peoples go hand in hand. Brazil announced its own contribution of at least 59 million hectares toward the land tenure commitment.

Levi Sucre Romero from the Mesoamerican Alliance of People of Forest (AMPB) expressed cautious optimism while emphasizing that promises alone cannot stop deforestation, fires, and unprecedented violence facing communities in their territories today. He stressed that funds must reach Indigenous Peoples and local communities directly without bureaucratic delays, and land titling processes must treat communities as partners valuing their territorial knowledge.

The Intergovernmental Land Tenure Commitment is led by the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership, co chaired by Brazil, Peru, and Norway. The initiative invites governments to set national 2030 targets strengthening land and forest tenure rights through enhanced legislation, policy reforms, and improved finance access in tropical forest countries.

The new financial pledge builds on the original 1.7 billion dollar COP26 commitment, which has already channeled 1.86 billion dollars to support Indigenous Peoples and local communities in securing land rights and protecting forests. Contributions over recent years helped drive a 36 percent increase in climate funding for Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen stated that strengthening Indigenous rights represents one of the most effective measures to reduce deforestation, addressing both social justice and forest protection that absorbs and stores carbon.

Nancy Lindborg, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Packard Foundation, described the pledge as bringing to life a shared vision for protecting critical ecosystems and supporting communities who steward them through sustained collaboration shifting policies and aligning funding for lasting solutions.

By 2030, the Intergovernmental Land Tenure Commitment aims to accelerate recognition of lands and territories, strengthen governance systems, and align national frameworks with climate and biodiversity objectives. The renewed Forest and Land Tenure Pledge will mobilize funding reaching communities directly while advancing land tenure and supporting long term finance access for communities often excluded from direct climate and forest financing.

COP30 Executive Director Ana Toni confirmed that 20 percent of each country’s payments under the Tropical Forests Forever Facility would go directly to local communities, reinforcing focus on Indigenous Peoples and others protecting forests. This allocation represents more than double the amount these communities received for land protection in 2024.

Juan Carlos Jintiach, Executive Secretary of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities, called the guarantee that at least 20 percent of facility payments will go directly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities a historic victory recognizing their leadership in fighting climate change. However, he emphasized that funds must follow legitimate paths ensuring territorial organizations themselves receive them without bureaucratic traps.

The Organisation for Economic Co operation and Development (OECD) estimates that by 2035, countries integrating land tenure security into tropical forest protection could significantly improve conservation outcomes. Research indicates Indigenous managed forests experience substantially lower deforestation rates than publicly or privately managed areas.

Nearly 60 percent of Indigenous Peoples’ lands are threatened by industrial development, with weak land rights making them especially vulnerable. Between 2012 and 2024, more than 2,200 environmental defenders, most of them Indigenous, were killed for protecting their territories.

The commitment originated in the Indigenous Peoples’ movement through dialogues among Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership member states, philanthropies, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities. The framework will support implementation of the Tropical Forests Forever Facility while ensuring territorial organizations maintain leadership roles in decisions regarding resource use through national steering committees and chosen implementing agencies.