World Leaders Issue Divided Responses to Maduro Capture

World leaders have issued sharply divided responses after United States forces captured Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro in a military operation. While some Western nations expressed cautious support or declined to condemn the action, Russia, China, and several Latin American countries denounced the strike as a violation of international law.

The operation, which President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, January 3, 2026, represents the most significant American military intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were transported to New York where they face federal charges including narco terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracy.

Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry described itself as extremely concerned by Maduro’s capture, calling it a grave violation of sovereignty and international law. “The US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela, which gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation,” the ministry stated. The statement added that pretexts used to justify the actions were untenable and that ideological animosity had prevailed over business pragmatism.

China expressed being deeply shocked and strongly condemned what it described as the blatant use of force against a sovereign state. “Such hegemonic behavior by the U.S. seriously violates international law, infringes upon Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean,” China’s Foreign Ministry stated. Beijing urged the United States to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that when a nation realizes the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, officials, government, and nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. “We will not yield to the enemy,” he stated according to Reuters.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued one of the strongest condemnations from the region. “The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line,” he wrote in Portuguese. Lula described the acts as representing a grave affront to Venezuela’s sovereignty and another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community. He added that the action recalled the worst moments of interference in Latin American and Caribbean politics and threatened the region’s status as a zone of peace.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the operation as aggression against Venezuela and Latin America, calling for urgent meetings of the United Nations Security Council and Organization of American States. Colombia deployed security forces to the border to prepare for a possible refugee influx. Petro confirmed multiple strikes in Caracas, including a military airbase, other installations, and the legislative building.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement strongly condemning and rejecting the military actions as a clear violation of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter. “Mexico emphatically reiterates that dialogue and negotiation are the only legitimate and effective means of resolving existing differences,” the ministry stated, affirming Mexico’s willingness to support any efforts facilitating dialogue, mediation, or accompaniment that contribute to preserving regional peace.

Chile’s outgoing President Gabriel Boric condemned the strikes, calling for a peaceful resolution and reaffirming Chile’s commitment to international law and multilateralism rather than violence and foreign interference. However, President elect José Antonio Kast called Maduro’s capture great news for the region, illustrating the political divide on the issue.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean Noël Barrot stated that the military operation violating the principle of not resorting to force underpins international law. “France reiterates that no lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside and that only sovereign people themselves can decide their future,” Barrot wrote. He acknowledged that Maduro’s departure was good news for Venezuelans, describing him as an unscrupulous dictator who confiscated Venezuelans’ freedom and stole their elections, while noting the method used infringed principles of international law.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said the EU was closely monitoring the situation. “The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition,” she wrote. “Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took a cautious approach, stating he wanted to establish facts before making firm statements. “I always say and believe we should uphold international law, but I think at this stage in a fast moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there,” he told British broadcasters. Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK (United Kingdom), acknowledged the action was unorthodox and contrary to international law but suggested it may be a good thing if it makes China and Russia think twice.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that Germany, like many other countries, did not recognize Maduro’s presidency after Venezuela’s last election. He said legal classification of the intervention was complex and Germany would take time on the matter, emphasizing that political instability must not arise and that an orderly transition to a government legitimized by elections was important.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations called on the UN Security Council to urgently convene, viewing the actions as a manifest violation of the United Nations Charter. The statement noted the Charter does not authorize external military intervention in matters essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of a sovereign nation.

Right wing leaders in Latin America offered support. Argentina’s President Javier Milei, a strong regional ally of Trump, hailed Maduro’s capture with the phrase “FREEDOM MOVES FORWARD. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMMIT.” El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele signaled support via social media. Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa called it a blow to Venezuela’s narco Chavista structures, stating that to all narco Chavista criminals, their time was coming.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres expressed deep alarm through his spokesperson. “The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region,” the statement read. It emphasized the importance of full respect by all of international law, including the UN Charter, noting the Secretary General was deeply concerned that rules of international law had not been respected.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump for bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. “I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers,” Netanyahu wrote, expressing support from the entire Israeli government for the resolute decision and strong action to restore freedom and justice.

The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday, January 5, at the request of Venezuela and Colombia, with backing from permanent members Russia and China. The meeting will address what many nations describe as a dangerous precedent for international relations and the global rules based order.

The diverse reactions reflect deeper geopolitical divides. American adversaries and left wing Latin American governments condemned the action as illegal aggression. Right wing Latin American leaders praised removing Maduro. European nations and other traditional US allies expressed concern about international law violations while acknowledging Maduro’s authoritarian rule and electoral fraud.

The operation has sparked demonstrations in major cities worldwide. Some protesters cheered Maduro’s ouster while others decried American intervention. In Venezuela itself, the government mobilized citizens against what it labeled an imperialist attack.

Trump stated at a press conference that the United States would run Venezuela until achieving what he described as a safe, proper, and judicious transition. He also indicated major oil companies would be invited to operate in the country, which holds the world’s largest proven petroleum reserves at an estimated 303 billion barrels.

The operation’s long term implications remain uncertain. Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was directed by a Venezuelan court to assume duties as acting president, though the United States appears unwilling to recognize any continuation of Maduro’s government. The situation presents complex questions about sovereignty, intervention, democratization, and the enforcement of international law when leaders accused of serious crimes remain in power.