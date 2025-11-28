World Health Expo (WHX) Leaders Africa confirms Ministerial Delegation, Speaker Roster and Core Plan to Shape a Unified Health Agenda for Africa’s Next Decade

WHX Leaders Africa has today confirmed a strong ministerial delegation, a diverse line-up of global and regional health leaders, and a comprehensive agenda for its 2025 summit in Accra.

This year’s conference builds on the rising momentum behind digital transformation, local manufacturing, improved supply chains and integrated primary care. The conference aims to accelerate delivery and align long-term investment with national priorities.

The summit will welcome a strong ministerial delegation led by:

H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana.

Ministers confirmed for the sessions include:

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, Ghana

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Ghana

E. Augusto Gomes, Minister of Health, Guinea Bissau

E. Dr. Ibrahima Sy, Minister of Health, Senegal

E. Dr. Marian Mohamed Hussein, State Minister of Health and Human Services, Somalia and

E. Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Nigeria.

A full list of ministers can be found here.

Their participation highlights the summit’s emphasis on political leadership and the role of government in shaping predictable policy environments, stronger regional collaboration and coordinated investment in health systems.

They will be joined by more than 100 speakers from multilateral, regulatory, clinical, research and private sector institutions. Confirmed speakers include

E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa CDC

Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman, Egypt Health Authority

Fiona Braka, WHO Representative

Charles Fordjour, President, Healthcare Federation of Ghana

Kwasi Boahene, Director, Health Systems, PharmAccess

Desta Lakew, Group Director, Amref Health

Johan Descombes, General Manager and Network Lead, Roche Diagnostics

Lynda Decker, President, West Africa Private Healthcare Federation

Szabi Dorotovics, President, Mount Sinai International

Tamas Andras Koncz, Chief Medical Officer, Accord for a Healthier World, Pfizer

Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch

A full list of speakers can be found here.

Their collective expertise reflects the diversity of actors needed to drive systems that are resilient, equitable and capable of supporting national development agendas.

The agenda will explore Africa’s healthcare vision for 2050, the infrastructure required to support population growth, and the policy shifts needed to scale local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. The conference will examine strategies for financing universal health coverage, strengthening centres of excellence, expanding innovations in women’s health, and advancing value-based care.

Sessions on digital health will address the investment landscape for healthtech ecosystems, the role of AI and data governance, and the partnerships necessary to scale digital solutions across borders. Panels on non-communicable diseases, public health preparedness and an updated approach to the HIV response will anchor discussions on resilience, prevention and early detection.

The programme also includes high-level networking, targeted technical roundtables and a closing call to action outlining shared commitments for the next decade.

The full programme can be viewed here.

Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, Informa Markets said:

“Across Africa, healthcare systems are under pressure to expand access, strengthen infrastructure, and keep pace with rapid population growth. This World Health Expo (WHX) Leaders Africa summit summit brings together the ideas, partnerships, and investment needed to respond to these realities and shape a stronger future. At Informa Markets, we believe in creating platforms that empower leaders to drive solutions that are practical, collaborative, and built to last.”

As Africa enters a decisive decade for health transformation, WHX Leaders Africa will serve as a focal point for cooperation and long-term action. The commitments made in Accra will guide national priorities, frame regional partnerships and support the systems that citizens rely on every day.

