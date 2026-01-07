World Gold Council and Ghana Discuss Mining Reforms

The World Gold Council has begun talks with Ghana’s Gold Board on closer cooperation aimed at formalizing artisanal and small scale mining while improving traceability across the gold value chain. The discussions reflect efforts to tighten oversight of one of the country’s most strategic sectors.

Council Chief Executive Officer David Tait led a delegation to Accra for strategic engagement with Gold Board Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and members of the board’s governing council, according to officials familiar with the discussions. The meeting focused on bringing artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) into the formal economy with emphasis on traceability systems that align with international standards.

Ghana is Africa’s largest gold producer, but ASM remains largely informal, posing challenges for regulation, environmental management, and access to global markets. The sector contributes significantly to gold output but operates with minimal oversight, creating concerns about environmental damage, worker safety, and revenue collection.

The two sides explored proposals for strategic partnerships to establish commercial scale, sustainable processing plants in Ghana dedicated to ASM gold. Such facilities could improve recovery rates, reduce environmental damage, and help ensure that gold produced by small scale miners meets requirements of responsible sourcing frameworks used by global buyers.

Traceability systems would allow tracking of gold from mine sites through processing and export, addressing international market concerns about precious metal origins. Global buyers increasingly demand verification that gold was produced responsibly without environmental destruction, child labor, or funding of conflict.

The engagement comes as Ghana steps up efforts to strengthen governance in the gold sector and capture greater value locally while responding to rising scrutiny from international markets over the origin and handling of precious metals. Recent reforms have focused on reducing illegal mining activities commonly known as galamsey, which have caused severe environmental degradation.

Processing plants dedicated to ASM gold could provide small scale miners with access to proper refining facilities, potentially increasing the quality and marketability of their output. Currently, many artisanal miners sell to informal buyers at prices below international rates due to lack of proper processing infrastructure and certification.

Formalizing the ASM sector presents both opportunities and challenges for Ghana. While bringing miners into the regulated economy could increase government revenue and improve environmental practices, it requires significant investment in infrastructure, training, and monitoring systems. Success depends on creating incentives attractive enough to encourage voluntary participation by informal operators.

The World Gold Council represents major gold mining companies and works to promote responsible gold mining practices globally. Its involvement suggests potential access to technical expertise and international market connections that could benefit Ghana’s efforts to upgrade its ASM sector.

Ghana’s Gold Board was established to coordinate domestic gold purchases and manage strategic gold reserves. The board’s engagement with the World Gold Council indicates government commitment to professionalizing the artisanal mining sector beyond previous ad hoc enforcement efforts focused primarily on curbing illegal activities.

Implementation details including financing arrangements, facility locations, and timelines for establishing processing plants were not disclosed. How these initiatives are structured will determine whether they successfully attract artisanal miners into formal channels or face resistance from operators comfortable with existing informal arrangements.

The discussions align with broader government efforts to maximize value from natural resources through local processing before export. Gold sector reforms fit within this strategy of moving beyond raw material exports toward higher value added activities that create more domestic jobs and revenue.

International pressure for responsible sourcing has intensified in recent years as consumers and investors demand greater transparency about supply chain practices. Ghana’s willingness to engage on traceability and formalization positions the country to maintain market access as standards tighten globally.