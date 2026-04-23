World Doctors Body Demands End to Attacks on Health Workers

The World Medical Association (WMA), the global body representing physicians across more than 100 countries, on Thursday adopted an emergency council resolution calling for an immediate halt to attacks on health workers and facilities amid what it described as a dangerous escalation of armed conflicts across multiple regions.

The resolution, released on 23 April 2026, covers ongoing and potential conflict zones spanning the Middle East, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean and Africa, citing severe and persistent humanitarian consequences for civilian populations in affected areas.

The WMA condemned all attacks, threats and restrictions targeting health personnel and medical facilities, and called on all parties in conflict to respect international humanitarian and human rights law. The body also called for full cooperation with international courts to strengthen accountability and eliminate what it characterised as a growing climate of impunity.

Expressing alarm at reported breaches of international law, the WMA urged nations with greater political, economic or military power to exercise restraint and to ensure that their decisions account for the impact on vulnerable populations and states.

The association also called on United Nations (UN) agencies and their member states to press all actors to urgently de-escalate hostilities and end attacks on healthcare workers, civilian infrastructure and medical facilities.

The WMA reaffirmed that dialogue, diplomacy and multilateral cooperation represent the only legitimate and sustainable path to resolving conflicts, warning that no military solution can substitute for political engagement and accountability under international law.

The resolution marks the WMA’s most comprehensive statement on global armed conflict to date in 2026, extending beyond its earlier position papers that addressed specific theatres of war.