World Cup Fraud Infrastructure Active as Kickoff Approaches

With the World Cup three days away, cybersecurity researchers say criminals have already struck airlines, hotels, and crypto investors, and warn the worst fraud wave is yet to come.

Check Point Research published those findings Monday, three days before the June 11 opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The report covers threats to the financial sector, transport and hospitality, and gambling, and finds that attackers across all three sectors had built and partly activated their tools ahead of kickoff.

The numbers confirm the scale. Researchers tracked 758 lookalike sportsbook domains registered in the 12 months to May 2026, with 166 of them appearing in April alone, the highest single month total in the observation period. A separate analysis found more than 35 fake mobile apps spoofing major sportsbook brands published on Google Play between November 2025 and May 2026. The rate of fake app creation in the pre tournament window was running at roughly 60 times the pace recorded in the equivalent period a year earlier.

The $WORLDCUP crypto token, created on May 11, 2026 weeks before kickoff, is among the more visible consumer traps. Promoted through giveaway offers and countdown posts across social media, it shows no identifiable development team, no security audit, and no verified FIFA affiliation. The report says the token was likely designed to exploit tournament excitement before a liquidity withdrawal that would leave investors with losses. FIFA has launched no official cryptocurrency.

Major companies were hit before the opening whistle. The Clop ransomware group claimed a breach of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in January 2026. The Qilin group attacked Tulsa International Airport and Vietnam Airlines that same month. ShinyHunters targeted Wynn Resorts in February. Eurail disclosed a breach of roughly 1.3 terabytes of customer travel data the same month. The worldleaks group targeted a large US Sheraton hotel in March. In each case, attackers combined data theft with public extortion campaigns to pressure organizations into paying ransom demands, the report says.

Check Point also found that more than one third of official World Cup partners lack email security strong enough to stop attackers from spoofing their domains, according to independent research by security firm Proofpoint. That gap leaves procurement and payment chains inside FIFA’s own commercial network open to fraudulent invoice and wire transfer requests during the busiest payment period of the tournament.

The dominant state level threat, per the report, comes from Russia aligned groups. Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, espionage operations, and AI generated disinformation campaigns have all been deployed around recent major sporting events. The group NoName057(16) launched DDoS attacks against Italian hotel and public administration systems during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in February. Check Point names NoName057(16), Killnet, APT28, and Midnight Blizzard among the most operationally relevant clusters in that ecosystem. Iran aligned and China linked groups represent lower intensity but active secondary threats, primarily focused on intelligence collection and financial theft.

For fans heading to host cities or following online, researchers advise booking only through official channels, verifying website ages before payment, avoiding public Wi-Fi for financial transactions, and treating any World Cup themed cryptocurrency or guaranteed betting tip as likely fraudulent. The report adds that attackers timed their campaigns specifically to the pressure and compressed decision windows that come with major events, meaning urgency itself is part of the trap.