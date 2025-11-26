World Cup Countdown: Ghana Establishes High-Level Committee for 2026 Campaign

The government has inaugurated an 11-member Ministerial Oversight Committee to guide Ghana’s buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the start of a coordinated national push toward the tournament.

The committee, unveiled by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, November 26, will be responsible for supervising preparations across key sectors ahead of the global showpiece.

Mr. Debrah, addressing the members, urged them to approach their work with integrity and a strong sense of national duty. He stressed that while football remains the central focus, the World Cup offers broader avenues for economic, cultural, and diplomatic gains that the country must not overlook.

Ghana booked its place at the tournament after edging Comoros 1–0 in Accra on October 12 — a result that sealed the Black Stars’ fifth appearance at the World Cup since their historic debut in 2006.

The Oversight Committee brings together representatives from government, national security, sports administration, and the creative and tourism sectors. The members are:

Stan Xoese Dogbe – Office of the President Hon. Kofi Adams – Sports and Recreation Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Foreign Affairs Hon. George Opare – Youth Development Hon. Yusif Jajah – Tourism and Culture (Deputy Minister) Ampem Nyarkoh – Ministry of Finance (Deputy Minister) Kurt Okraku – President, Ghana Football Association (Chairman) Elizabeth Yankah – Deputy National Security Coordinator Abedi Pele – Former Ghana International Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah – Chief Director, Ministry of Sports To be announced

The inauguration comes just days after the government earmarked GH¢150 million to finance Ghana’s World Cup campaign. Presenting the 2026 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said the allocation reflects the administration’s commitment to sports development and Ghana’s visibility on the world stage.

The funds will cover key expenses, including team preparation, logistics, and participation costs for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With the committee now in place, the government says it expects a well-coordinated approach to ensure the Black Stars and associated sectors are adequately positioned for a strong showing in 2026.