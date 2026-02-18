World Cup-Bound Ghana Gets a Timely Gift: 1,000 US Visa Slots in One Week

The United States Embassy in Accra has announced the immediate release of more than 1,000 business and tourism visa interview slots, offering Ghanaians a rare short-notice opportunity to secure appointments at a time when demand for travel to the United States is surging ahead of the 2026 Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

The Embassy indicated that a significant number of B1/B2 visa appointments are currently open and encouraged applicants to take advantage of the availability, adding that the move forms part of broader preparations by the United States to facilitate increased travel ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which it will co-host alongside Mexico and Canada.

“There are more than 1,000 B1/B2 visa appointment slots available in the next week — one of those could be yours,” the Embassy stated in a notice posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. “Book a new appointment, or move up one scheduled for later in the year — we want to interview you now!”

Ghana is among eight African countries that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans are expected to travel in significant numbers to support the Black Stars at their fifth World Cup appearance. The announcement therefore arrives at a strategically important moment for prospective Ghanaian travellers planning to attend the tournament.

However, applicants are advised to note important policy changes currently in effect. Effective January 21, 2026, the United States Department of State paused all immigrant visa issuances to nationals of countries, including Ghana, whose immigrants have a high rate of collecting public assistance at taxpayers’ expense. Immigrant visa applicants from affected countries may still submit applications and attend interviews, but issuances remain paused. Additionally, Presidential Proclamation 10998 suspends or limits entry and visa issuance to nationals of 39 countries, meaning some applicants may attend interviews but ultimately be deemed ineligible for issuance or admission.

Applicants for student and exchange visitor visas have been instructed to set all their social media accounts to public to facilitate identity vetting as part of admissibility screening under current United States policy.

The B1/B2 visa covers short-term visits for business, tourism, and family visits. Applicants are required to complete the DS-160 online application form before scheduling an interview. Visa application fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. Applicants can book appointments at gh.usembassy.gov/visas and are encouraged to follow the Embassy’s official handle at @USEmbassyGhana for further updates.