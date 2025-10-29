Black Stars Need Technical Boost for 2026 World Cup

Sports Minister Kofi Adams says Ghana’s Black Stars must strengthen their technical capacity ahead of the 2026 World Cup, acknowledging the tournament demands higher coaching standards than qualifying matches.

The minister emphasized that competing at the World Cup requires specialized technical expertise beyond what is needed during the qualifying series. Adams indicated the ministry is closely monitoring public feedback and will make informed decisions about the team’s technical direction before the tournament begins.

Speaking about the government’s approach to managing the national team, Adams stressed the importance of listening to Ghanaians. He noted that President’s mandate to oversee the sports sector comes with a responsibility to consider public opinion in decision making.

“Ghanaians are speaking, we are taking notes of what they are saying,” Adams stated, adding that the ministry will analyze all feedback before taking action.

The minister suggested that regardless of whether current coach Otto Addo remains in position, strengthening the technical team is essential for World Cup competition. His comments come as Ghana prepares for its return to football’s biggest stage after missing the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Adams confirmed the ministry will continue evaluating options and listening to stakeholders before finalizing technical arrangements for the Black Stars’ World Cup campaign.