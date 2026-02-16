World Child Cancer Ghana Raises Awareness of Childhood Cancer at Methodist Church

As part of ongoing efforts to scale up awareness on childhood cancer, World Child Cancer Ghana has embarked on a public sensitisation exercise at the Mount Olivet Society of the Methodist Church Ghana, in Accra.

The exercise forms part of international World Childhood Cancer Day awareness creation efforts, aimed at educating the public on early warning signs, the importance of timely medical care, and the need for holistic, people-centred treatment for children living with cancer.

Speaking at the event, the Country Coordinator for World Child Cancer Ghana, Ms Adwoa Pinamang Boateng Desu, stressed that childhood cancer treatment must go beyond chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery to address the broader needs of affected children and their families.

According to her, successful treatment outcomes depend not only on medical interventions but also on emotional, nutritional, psychosocial support and long-term reintegration for childhood cancer survivors.

Theme Reflects Realities of Childhood Cancer Care

Ms Desu explained that the theme for this year’s commemoration, “The Importance of Holistic, People-Centred Care,”reflects the real-life challenges encountered in childhood cancer treatment.

“From the work that we do, we know that treatment outcomes do not depend on just one factor. It goes beyond chemotherapy and surgery to include emotional support, nutrition, psychosocial care and support for survivors to reintegrate back into society,” she said.

She noted that the theme aligns closely with the mandate of World Child Cancer Ghana, which focuses on addressing inequalities in childhood cancer care.

Strategic Pillars Guiding the Organisation’s Work

Ms Desu outlined four key strategic pillars guiding the organisation’s operations: early and accurate diagnosis, treatment and care, child wellbeing and family support, and advocacy and communication.

She explained that under early and accurate diagnosis, World Child Cancer Ghana trains healthcare professionals to recognise childhood cancers early and strengthens diagnostic capacity to ensure timely referral and treatment.

In the area of treatment and care, she said the organisation supports specialist training for doctors, nurses and pharmacists through collaborations with professional training institutions to improve the quality of care provided to children.

Supporting Children and Families Beyond Medical Treatment

Touching on child wellbeing and family support, Ms Desu said the organisation provides financial, nutritional and emotional assistance to children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

According to her, such support plays a critical role in helping families remain committed to treatment and reducing treatment abandonment, which continues to be a major challenge in childhood cancer care.

Advocacy and Public Awareness

On advocacy and communication, she said World Child Cancer Ghana continues to raise public awareness on childhood cancer while engaging government stakeholders on the need for increased investment in childhood cancer care.

She stressed that sustained advocacy is essential to ensure childhood cancer remains a national health priority.

Engaging Faith-Based and Community Platforms

Ms Desu disclosed that the organisation is intensifying outreach through churches, mosques, markets, community information centres and other public platforms.

“In Ghana, many people place a lot of trust in religion and familiar faces such as religious leaders. The church and mosque are places where we can reach many people at once with accurate information,” she explained.

Improved Survival Rates and Expanded Treatment Centres

Speaking on progress made over the years, Ms Desu revealed that childhood cancer survival rates in Ghana have improved significantly.

She said survival rates have increased from between 10 and 20 per cent before 2010 to about 40 to 50 per cent currently, attributing the improvement to sustained partner support and improved healthcare capacity.

She added that Ghana now has three major childhood cancer treatment centres and six shared-care centres nationwide, compared to just one treatment centre in the past.

Early Warning Signs Parents Must Watch Out For

Ms Desu used the occasion to educate parents and caregivers on common early warning signs of childhood cancer, including persistent lumps around the neck or abdomen, prolonged fever lasting more than two weeks, unexplained weight loss, frequent bruising or bleeding, persistent headaches accompanied by vomiting, and unusual eye changes such as a white or reflective spot in the pupil.

She explained that eye cancers such as retinoblastoma can often be detected early when these changes are noticed.

Hospital Should Be First Point of Call

Ms Desu urged parents and caregivers to seek medical attention immediately when such signs are observed, stressing that the hospital should always be the first point of call.

She cautioned against delays caused by self-medication, unapproved traditional treatments or prolonged stays at prayer camps, noting that such actions often reduce the chances of successful treatment.

She encouraged families to follow referral pathways provided by the Ministry of Health and remain committed to treatment until completion.

Call for Support and Climax of Activities

Ms Desu emphasised that childhood cancer is treatable and, in many cases, curable when detected early, and appealed to the public, corporate bodies and philanthropic organisations to support children diagnosed with cancer and their families through financial assistance, medical equipment, consumables and essential supplies.

The Superintendent Minister of the Dansoman Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Reverend Kwesi Akyen Sekyi-Appiah, commended World Child Cancer Ghana for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

He noted that using the church as a platform to raise awareness would help educate families, reduce stigma and promote early medical intervention, while assuring the Church’s continued support.

Activities marking World Childhood Cancer Day in Ghana are expected to climax on 27 February, alongside sustained nationwide awareness campaigns aimed at improving early detection and survival outcomes.