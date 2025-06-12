World Bank Warns of Weakest Global Growth Since 2008

The global economy is poised for its slowest expansion since the 2008 financial crisis outside of recession periods, with nearly 70% of economies facing downgraded growth forecasts for 2025, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty are expected to reduce global growth to 2.3% this year, significantly below earlier projections, though analysts do not anticipate an outright recession.

Developing economies are particularly vulnerable, with growth rates projected to average just 3.8% in 2025, more than a full percentage point below the 2010s average. “Outside of Asia, the developing world is becoming a development-free zone,” said Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s Chief Economist. He noted that growth in emerging markets has declined steadily over the past three decades, mirroring a slowdown in global trade and investment amid mounting debt levels.

Persistent inflation, driven by trade barriers and labor market constraints, remains elevated at 2.9%, above pre-pandemic norms. The weakened growth outlook threatens to delay poverty reduction efforts, with per capita income growth in developing economies expected to lag historical averages by 1.1 percentage points. At current projections, it could take these nations two decades to return to their pre-pandemic economic trajectories.

The report suggests that reducing trade tensions could provide relief, estimating that halving current tariffs might boost global growth by 0.2 percentage points over the next two years. World Bank Deputy Chief Economist M. Ayhan Kose emphasized the need for strategic reforms, stating that developing economies should “redouble efforts on integration with new partners” while strengthening fiscal policies. The analysis underscores the importance of international cooperation and targeted investments in workforce development to mitigate the economic slowdown.