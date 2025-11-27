World Bank Warns Ghana Must Revitalize Capital Markets

Ghana must urgently revitalize its capital markets to achieve the economic transformation seen among peer nations in Africa and Asia, the World Bank has cautioned, warning that the country’s underdeveloped financial infrastructure is constraining growth and leaving critical financing needs unmet.

Robert Taliercio O’Brien, the World Bank’s Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, delivered the stark assessment during a seminar titled Financing Firm Growth: the Role of Capital Markets in Low and Middle Income Countries held in Accra. He emphasized that Ghana’s slow capital market progress stands in sharp contrast to countries that shared similar income levels three decades ago but have since pulled ahead economically.

O’Brien noted that since 1990, firms in low and middle income countries have raised an estimated four trillion dollars through bond and equity markets. Cumulative net issuance quadrupled in middle income economies and expanded eightfold in low income countries since 2000, allowing thousands of younger and more productive firms to access financing, generate higher returns on capital, create jobs, and drive industrial transformation.

Ghana has not followed this trajectory. The country trails nations such as China, India, and Vietnam, which were all low income countries in 1990 alongside Ghana. Many of them have taken off economically, but Ghana has experienced an up and down path, O’Brien said.

He described Ghana’s capital market as narrow and underdeveloped. Only 37 companies are currently listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), and just seven companies have outstanding corporate bonds. The bond market remains overwhelmingly dominated by government securities, leaving minimal room for private sector financing.

This weak market structure is occurring precisely when Ghana faces enormous financing needs. The micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) financing gap alone is estimated at 11 billion dollars, equivalent to 18 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Private sector credit stands at just nine percent of GDP, significantly below Senegal’s 30 percent and Côte d’Ivoire’s 23 percent. There is no reason why Ghana should not be matching or surpassing these peers, O’Brien added.

Beyond enterprise financing, Ghana’s infrastructure gap is estimated at 37 billion dollars annually over the next decade. Yet concessional financing is declining. Official development assistance is falling, while the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) resources for Ghana amount to only 1.5 to two billion dollars over the next three years. This is just a drop in the bucket, O’Brien stressed. The capital market must be jumpstarted.

He acknowledged improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic environment following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Growth has begun to recover and is projected to reach 4.6 percent by 2026. Inflation has dropped to eight percent, short term interest rates have eased to about 11 percent, and the fiscal balance has turned into a surplus. These are encouraging developments, he said, but much more needs to be done.

O’Brien highlighted one major opportunity: Ghana’s growing pool of long term domestic savings. Pension funds and collective investment schemes have accumulated about seven billion dollars that could be channeled into productive investments through well functioning capital markets. These funds could support Ghana’s infrastructure agenda and the government’s proposed 24 hour economy initiative.

The underdevelopment of Ghana’s capital markets represents a missed opportunity for economic diversification and private sector growth. While the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) has recorded substantial volumes in government securities, corporate participation remains limited. Outstanding corporate debt securities on the GFIM plummeted 95 percent between January and July 2025, falling from 919.89 million instruments to just 44.2 million.

Ghana’s equity market has also stagnated. The GSE currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies, far below the numbers seen in comparable African markets. Despite occasional strong performances from individual stocks, the overall market capitalization stood at 166.7 billion cedis as of November 2025, reflecting limited new listings and constrained investor participation.

The contrast with regional peers is striking. Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange lists over 60 companies, while Nigeria’s stock exchange boasts more than 150 listings. Both markets have developed more robust corporate bond segments and have attracted greater foreign portfolio investment flows.

O’Brien emphasized that unlocking Ghana’s capital market potential will require deliberate reforms, stronger institutions, and clear policy direction that encourages more firms to list, issue bonds, and access long term finance. Regulatory improvements, enhanced transparency frameworks, and investor protection mechanisms are essential to rebuild confidence after the DDEP’s impact on financial markets.

The question now is how to make Ghana’s capital markets a real engine for growth, just as other low income countries managed to do over the past three decades, O’Brien said.

The World Bank official’s remarks come as Ghana works to restore macroeconomic stability following years of fiscal challenges. The country successfully completed debt restructuring with domestic creditors through the DDEP and is advancing negotiations with external bondholders under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme.

However, revitalizing capital markets requires more than macroeconomic stabilization. It demands building institutional capacity at regulatory bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission, improving corporate governance standards among potential issuers, and educating retail investors about capital market instruments beyond government securities.

Ghana’s pension sector, which holds substantial assets, could become a key driver of capital market development if regulatory frameworks allow greater diversification into corporate bonds and equities. Currently, pension funds remain heavily concentrated in government securities due to regulatory requirements and risk aversion following the DDEP.

The infrastructure financing gap O’Brien highlighted represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Infrastructure bonds could provide an alternative to traditional public funding while offering institutional investors long dated assets that match their liability profiles. However, establishing credible project structures and transparent procurement processes is essential to attract investor interest.

For Ghana’s private sector, improved capital market access could reduce dependence on expensive bank loans and provide longer tenor financing suitable for business expansion. Manufacturing firms, agricultural processors, and technology companies could all benefit from equity or bond financing if market infrastructure and investor appetite develop sufficiently.

The World Bank’s warning reflects growing international concern that Ghana’s economic potential is being constrained by financial sector underdevelopment. Without deeper, more liquid capital markets, the country risks falling further behind regional competitors in attracting investment, creating jobs, and achieving sustained economic transformation.