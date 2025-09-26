World Bank Warns Ghana Against Premature Eurobond Return

The World Bank has advised Ghana to resist premature re-entry into international bond markets while maintaining fiscal discipline and avoiding excessive foreign exchange interventions that could destabilize the economy.

In its newly released 2025 Policy Notes titled “Transforming Ghana in a Generation,” the multilateral institution warned against rushing back to Eurobond markets before establishing sustainable fiscal foundations. Ghana has spent 40 of its 68 years of post-independence history under International Monetary Fund (IMF) supervision through 17 separate programs, highlighting the importance of breaking this cycle.

The Washington-based institution emphasized three critical recommendations: maintaining momentum on fiscal consolidation through balanced revenue mobilization and prudent spending, avoiding large foreign exchange market interventions by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and postponing Eurobond market re-entry until fiscal stability becomes firmly established.

These recommendations align with President John Dramani Mahama’s recent policy stance. The President says Ghana is not in a hurry to return to the international capital market to borrow to fund its development goals, but will continue to manage its finances prudently, demonstrating government commitment to sustainable economic management.

Ghana’s economic turnaround has been remarkable following the 2022 debt crisis and subsequent restructuring. Recent progress includes stabilizing the economy with robust second-quarter GDP growth of 6.3 percent, reduced inflation at 11.5 percent, and a projected debt-to-GDP ratio of 43.8 percent by the end of 2025.

The World Bank’s caution stems from Ghana’s previous Eurobond experience, which contributed significantly to the country’s external debt burden. Ghana first returned to international bond markets in 2013 under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, raising one billion dollars to clear maturing debts and finance capital expenditure.

However, the cumulative effect of successive Eurobond issuances ultimately contributed to Ghana’s 2022 default, when the government declared its inability to service external debt obligations. This crisis necessitated the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and comprehensive debt restructuring.

The World Bank’s 2025 assessment acknowledges Ghana’s impressive economic stabilization, featuring expanding foreign reserves, shrinking public debt stock, and restored investor confidence. The fiscal deficit for 2025 is projected at 3.1% of GDP, with a primary surplus target of 1.5%, contingent on the government’s ability to reverse the 2024 fiscal slippages and improvements in tax collection.

Currency stability has emerged as another positive indicator. Ghana’s cedi appreciated significantly against major currencies in the first half of 2025, with gains of 42.6% against the US Dollar, 30.3% against the British Pound, and 25.6% against the Euro.

Ghana recently demonstrated its commitment to honoring debt obligations by successfully fulfilling all Eurobond debt service requirements for 2025. The government paid $349.52 million through the BoG in July, marking the first Eurobond servicing under the Mahama administration.

The World Bank’s recommendations carry particular significance given Ghana’s history of International Monetary Fund program participation. The institution warns that without significant structural reforms, Ghana’s economy could face renewed instability despite current positive trends.

Economic analysts suggest that premature Eurobond market re-entry could expose Ghana to elevated borrowing costs, increased debt service burdens, and potential investor skepticism. By strengthening fiscal discipline and avoiding excessive currency interventions, Ghana can rebuild credibility and access international markets on more favorable terms when conditions warrant.

The World Bank’s advice emphasizes long-term economic stability over short-term financing convenience. This approach supports Ghana’s goal of graduating from repeated International Monetary Fund program participation and establishing sustainable economic growth independent of external borrowing cycles.

For ordinary Ghanaians, these recommendations translate into potential benefits including maintained currency stability, controlled inflation, and sustainable public spending that won’t require future austerity measures. The strategy prioritizes domestic revenue generation and prudent financial management over external borrowing dependencies.

Ghana’s adherence to World Bank recommendations and International Monetary Fund program requirements positions the country for sustainable economic transformation. Success in implementing these policies could establish Ghana as a model for other emerging economies seeking to break cycles of debt distress and achieve lasting fiscal stability.