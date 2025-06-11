World Bank Urges Emerging Economies to Fortify Against Trade Conflict Fallout

Amid escalating global trade tensions and protectionist policies, the World Bank warns that emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) face disproportionate risks despite having historically reaped significant benefits from trade integration.

In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the institution urges these nations to implement urgent strategic measures to mitigate economic vulnerability.

Deputy Chief Economist M. Ayhan Kose emphasized that EMDEs now stand “on the frontlines of a global trade conflict,” particularly affecting regions like sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and commodity-dependent Latin American economies where growth relies heavily on open markets. Kose outlined a three-pronged defensive strategy: forging diversified trade partnerships, advancing structural reforms, and strengthening fiscal buffers.

“Rather than retreating from globalization, the smartest response is to redouble integration efforts with new partners while implementing pro-growth reforms that enhance productivity and investor confidence,” Kose stated. He specifically recommended reducing overreliance on traditional trade allies through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), digitizing customs processes, and developing value-added export capacities alongside maintaining fiscal discipline.

The World Bank cautioned that without decisive action, recent gains in poverty reduction, employment, and macroeconomic stability could unravel. Commodity-driven economies face particular exposure as trade barriers disrupt established supply chains and export markets. The report nevertheless expressed optimism that EMDEs could emerge more resilient through renewed global dialogue and cooperative frameworks that promote stable trade pathways.

For nations navigating this volatile landscape, building fiscal resilience creates essential policy space to deploy countercyclical measures during downturns. The recommendations arrive as many developing economies simultaneously contend with domestic challenges including inflation management and debt sustainability, making coordinated trade and fiscal strategies increasingly critical for economic stability.

The World Bank’s guidance underscores a pivotal reality: in an era of fragmented global commerce, proactive adaptation through diversified partnerships and structural modernization offers developing economies their most viable path to withstand external shocks while positioning for sustainable growth beyond current trade headwinds.