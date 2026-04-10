World Bank Urges Africa to Replace Fuel Subsidies With Targeted Aid

As global fuel and food prices rise on the back of geopolitical tensions, the World Bank is urging African governments to move away from broad fuel subsidies and instead build targeted social protection systems that shield the most vulnerable without burning through scarce fiscal resources.

The warning comes in the April 2026 Africa Economic Update, which identifies rising energy and agricultural input costs as among the most immediate threats to household welfare and budget stability across Sub-Saharan Africa. The report projects that rising fuel, food, and fertilizer prices, combined with tighter financial conditions, are likely to push inflation higher and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable households, which spend a larger share of their income on food and energy.

In response to these pressures, the report documents sharply divergent approaches across the continent. Some governments have cushioned consumers by reducing or redirecting fuel levies and drawing on stabilisation funds, as Kenya and Namibia have done, or by introducing emergency fuel subsidies as Ethiopia did. Others that have had less room to manoeuvre, including Ghana, Malawi, Mali, and Tanzania, have instead raised regulated fuel prices or caps. In countries with almost no capacity to intervene, such as Somalia and Zimbabwe, domestic fuel prices have surged sharply.

The Bank argues that broad, untargeted fuel subsidies are the wrong tool for managing these shocks. Such subsidies lower fuel prices for all consumers regardless of income, meaning a disproportionate share of the benefit flows to wealthier households that consume more fuel. They also create fiscal obligations that are politically difficult to unwind, and divert public spending away from health, education, and infrastructure that benefit the broader population.

A more effective approach, the report says, is targeted and temporary social protection, focused support for low-income families, rural workers, and those outside formal employment, delivered through instruments such as direct cash transfers, essential food price support, or short-term employment schemes in rural agricultural value chains. World Bank Group Chief Economist for Africa, Andrew Dabalen, said governments should target scarce resources to protect the most vulnerable households while maintaining macroeconomic stability through controlled inflation and prudent fiscal management.

For Ghana, the recommendation is timely. The country has made significant progress on inflation, bringing headline price growth down to 3.2 percent in March 2026 after years of severe price pressure. Maintaining that progress while managing the pass-through of global energy cost increases will require policy tools that are precise, fiscally sustainable, and well-targeted rather than broad, costly, and regressive.

The Bank’s broader message is that social protection systems designed to respond quickly to shocks are not merely welfare tools, they are instruments of economic resilience. Well-designed programmes can preserve household purchasing power, stabilise domestic demand, and protect the productive capacity of the agricultural sector during periods of external stress. Repurposing subsidy spending toward such systems, the report argues, represents both better economics and more equitable governance.