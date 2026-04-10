World Bank Trims Ghana Growth to 4.8%, Sees 9% Inflation

The World Bank has projected Ghana’s economic growth at 4.8 percent in 2026, down from an estimated 6.0 percent in 2025, signalling a moderation in momentum as the country moves from post-crisis recovery into a more measured expansion phase.

The forecast, contained in the Bank’s latest Africa Economic Update released on April 8, reflects a combination of tighter domestic conditions and lingering external pressures, even as core macroeconomic fundamentals continue to improve.

On inflation, the Bank projects a year-end rate of approximately 9 percent, which would consolidate Ghana’s return to single-digit territory but sits slightly above the 8 percent target set by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson. Analysts note that while inflation stood at 3.2 percent in March 2026, upward pressure from global energy costs and transport prices could push the rate higher in the near term before easing toward year-end.

The growth projection aligns closely with the government’s own estimates embedded in the 2026 budget, reflecting a degree of convergence between national policy planning and multilateral assessment. For businesses, the outlook is mixed. Easing inflation could improve consumer purchasing power and reduce operating costs, but weaker domestic demand, cautious investor sentiment, and a volatile global environment may limit expansion across key sectors.

The Bank cautioned that Ghana remains exposed to external shocks, including commodity price swings, tighter global financial conditions, and geopolitical tensions affecting trade and energy markets.

On the continent, Sub-Saharan Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected to hold steady at 4.1 percent in 2026, unchanged from 2025, though the Bank noted that the outlook has weakened. Regional forecasts were revised downward by 0.3 percentage points compared to estimates published in October 2025, reflecting the toll of Middle East geopolitical tensions, high debt-service burdens, and structural constraints on growth and job creation.

Despite the 2026 slowdown, the Bank expects Ghana’s medium-term trajectory to remain stable, with growth projected to hover around 5 percent in the years ahead, as the economy prioritises consolidation over rapid expansion.