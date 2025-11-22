World Bank Team Praises Ghana’s Digital Progress Under GDAP

A high level delegation from the World Bank has praised Ghana’s progress under the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP) during a working visit aimed at strengthening the country’s digital development and cybersecurity capabilities.

The team, led by Michel Rogy, Regional Practice Director for Digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI), visited the Cyber Security Authority’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) facility on Thursday, November 21, 2025, and held discussions on key priorities including enhancing Ghana’s competitiveness in artificial intelligence, expanding digital employment opportunities, improving public sector digitalization, and deepening the country’s cybersecurity resilience.

The delegation, which included Jana Kunicová, Practice Manager for Digital in Africa West and Central, and Steve Davenport, Senior Digital Specialist, met with the GDAP Project Coordination Unit (PCU) on behalf of Sector Minister Sam Nartey George. World Bank officials commended the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) and the GDAP PCU for the progress made so far and reiterated their commitment to supporting Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

Edwin Amoako, who leads the PCU, presented comprehensive updates on project milestones, including advancements in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity capacity building, the Data Exchange Platform, and ongoing improvements in digital public services such as e justice and e government systems. The presentation highlighted progress made across core components of the project, including digital infrastructure expansion, data exchange systems, cybersecurity strengthening, digital public services, and digital skills development.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Rogy emphasized the growing importance of artificial intelligence globally and highlighted the need for Ghana to position itself competitively in this rapidly evolving space. He also stressed the urgency of creating more digital jobs, particularly for the youth, noting that digital transformation must translate into meaningful economic opportunities.

“AI is redefining economies worldwide. Ghana has the potential to lead the continent in this space, but it will require continued investment, stronger policy direction, and targeted digital skills development,” Mr. Rogy said. “The World Bank remains committed to supporting Ghana to unlock digital innovation and create more sustainable digital jobs for young people.”

He pointed to GDAP’s interventions, such as digital skills programs, youth innovation support, infrastructure expansion, data governance enhancements, and regulatory strengthening as critical enablers of this vision. Jana Kunicová and Steve Davenport reaffirmed the Bank’s support for the government’s ambitious digital agenda, praising the strong coordination demonstrated under GDAP.

The delegation also conducted a technical visit to the Cyber Security Authority’s National CERT facility, where they received briefings on progress, challenges, and priority areas for collaboration. The visit provided insight into Ghana’s cybersecurity landscape, national incident response capabilities, infrastructure protection systems, and GDAP supported initiatives aimed at improving cyber resilience.

Cyber Security Authority Director General Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako and his team briefed the delegation on capacity building needs, public awareness programs, and efforts to strengthen digital protection frameworks. The World Bank delegation emphasized that cybersecurity remains a foundational pillar for safe and sustainable digital growth.

GDAP is a Government of Ghana initiative supported by the World Bank to enhance digital infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, expand digital public services, improve digital and entrepreneurial skills, and build a more inclusive digital economy. The US$200 million project, which became effective in June 2023, aims to position Ghana as a regional leader in innovation, technology, and digital competitiveness. The project is scheduled to run until June 2027, with a disbursement closing date of September 2027.

The project development objective is to expand access to broadband, enhance the efficiency and experience of selected digital public services, and strengthen the digital innovation ecosystem. GDAP consists of five components: Ensuring Inclusive and Safe Digital Transformation (US$43 million), Modernizing Digital Government Services (US$76 million), Support for Digital Transformation of Productive Strategic Sectors (US$66 million), Project Management and Implementation Support (US$15 million), and Contingency Emergency Response.

Under GDAP, significant progress has been made across digital infrastructure, data protection, cybersecurity, capacity building, and digital learning. Quality of service monitoring equipment has been procured and fully installed at the National Communications Authority (NCA), enabling real time network performance oversight. The Ghana Meteorological Agency and Ghana Institute of Koforidua Centre for Excellence (GI KACE) have received essential Information Technology (IT) equipment to enhance their operational efficiency.

The project is expected to increase access to mobile internet and broadband services for six million people by encouraging private sector investment in last mile connectivity in underserved rural areas. It will also promote digital inclusion for women, persons with disabilities and rural communities through regulatory updates and investments, helping to remove barriers to broadband and digital service access for Ghana’s lowest income people and to close the regional digital gap.

Ghana is among the digital leaders in Sub Saharan Africa, and the Digital Economy diagnostic conducted in 2020 identified key bottlenecks that needed to be removed to further accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation. Building on previous investments, particularly through the World Bank supported e Transform Ghana project, GDAP is supporting a regulatory shift to create an enabling environment for digital inclusion and innovation, streamline governance and delivery of public services, and facilitate smallholder engagement in data driven digital agriculture.

The project will help strengthen the local digital entrepreneurship ecosystem and improve the survival and growth rate of digital technology enabled startups. This goal will be achieved through supporting more effective innovation ecosystem coordination, better service provision by Entrepreneur Support Organizations, expansion of access to early stage financing, and promotion of advanced digital innovation skills.

Minister George announced in July 2025 that the government aims to add about 16,000 new services to a dedicated portal dubbed Ghana.gov before the end of the year. The upgraded system is expected to go live in the last quarter of 2025 and is part of Ghana’s digital transformation efforts backed by World Bank funding. Already Ghana.gov currently has between 1,500 and 2,000 services accessible on it, but the plan to exponentially increase the number of services underscores the government’s ambition to make access to public services much easier.

Edwin Amoako expressed appreciation to the World Bank for its continued technical and financial support, reaffirming the PCU’s commitment to delivering measurable results that advance Ghana’s digital transformation goals. The high level visit will continue over the next few days with engagements across key institutions, development partners, and implementing agencies, marking ongoing collaboration between Ghana and international partners to advance technology driven growth, strengthen governance, and secure critical digital infrastructure.