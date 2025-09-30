World Bank Targets Ghana’s Credit Infrastructure Gap

The World Bank is pushing Ghana to fix what it sees as a fundamental problem: businesses can’t grow because banks won’t lend to them, and banks won’t lend because they can’t properly assess who’s creditworthy.

In its 2025 Policy Notes titled “Transforming Ghana in a Generation,” the multilateral lender argues that expanding access to finance isn’t just about making more money available—it’s about building the infrastructure that makes lending decisions reliable and sustainable.

At the core of the Bank’s recommendations is a call to strengthen credit bureaus and collateral registries, the systems that help lenders determine whether borrowers will repay loans. It sounds technical, but the practical impact matters for thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) currently locked out of formal financing.

The problem is straightforward enough. Many small businesses in Ghana can’t secure loans because banks struggle to assess their creditworthiness or because these enterprises lack the traditional collateral—real estate, typically—that lenders prefer. Without access to working capital, these businesses can’t expand, hire workers, or invest in productivity improvements.

Ghana already has collateral registry infrastructure, established by the Bank of Ghana to reduce information gaps between borrowers and lenders. But coverage remains limited compared to the scale of businesses seeking finance. The World Bank’s position is that expanding these registries and credit reporting systems would reduce uncertainty for lenders, potentially unlocking credit for businesses that currently can’t access it.

“Improving capabilities and expanding coverage of credit bureaus and collateral registries will streamline credit risk assessment,” the Bank states in its report, though it doesn’t specify exact coverage targets or implementation timelines.

But credit infrastructure is only part of what the Bank considers necessary reforms. The recommendations extend to promoting long-term financing through instruments like factoring and supply chain financing—mechanisms that give businesses more stable capital access instead of relying on short-term, high-interest loans that strain cash flows.

There’s also a push for guarantee schemes supporting climate-friendly investments, including adoption of what the Bank calls a green finance taxonomy. The idea is directing capital toward sustainable projects like renewable energy and environmentally friendly industries, though how this gets implemented alongside immediate SME financing needs isn’t entirely clear.

The Bank believes these reforms could help Ghana’s businesses, particularly SMEs, access funds needed for innovation, expansion, and hiring. Better credit information combined with stronger long-term lending options and green investment tools might unlock higher productivity and more resilient economic growth.

What’s missing from the Policy Notes is specificity about implementation. Expanding credit bureau coverage sounds sensible, but it requires data collection systems, regulatory frameworks, and cooperation from financial institutions that may not see immediate commercial incentives. Ghana’s collateral registry already exists but hasn’t achieved the penetration that would suggest straightforward scaling.

There’s also the question of whether improved credit infrastructure actually translates to more lending. Banks might have better risk assessment tools but still conclude that many SMEs represent unacceptable credit risks—especially in an economy still recovering from recent debt distress.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde have engaged on these recommendations, though public statements haven’t detailed government commitments to specific reforms or timelines.

The World Bank frames the potential outcomes optimistically: more stable jobs, faster growth of local businesses, and a financial sector that works for both lenders and borrowers. That’s the vision, anyway. Whether Ghana implements these reforms comprehensively enough to achieve those results depends on political will, regulatory capacity, and financial sector cooperation.

What’s certain is that Ghana’s SME financing gap represents a genuine constraint on economic growth. The Bank argues Ghana must sustain annual growth above 6.5 percent through fiscal and structural reforms to triple incomes by 2050 and avoid the middle-income trap. Improved credit access would support that goal, assuming the necessary systems get built and actually function as intended.

For businesses currently unable to secure loans, these recommendations offer potential relief—but potential isn’t the same as actual access to capital. The path from World Bank policy notes to functional credit infrastructure involves implementation challenges that Ghana has struggled with in other reform areas.

Still, the diagnosis seems accurate. Without better ways for lenders to assess credit risk and without mechanisms that let businesses use diverse assets as collateral, large segments of Ghana’s economy will remain underfinanced. Whether the prescribed solutions work depends on execution, which is where policy ambitions often meet practical constraints.