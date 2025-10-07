World Bank Sees Faster Growth for Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is picking up speed, but the region faces a critical challenge that could undermine its progress. The World Bank released its latest Africa’s Pulse report on Tuesday, projecting growth will reach 3.8 percent this year, up from the 3.5 percent recorded in 2024. While that’s encouraging news, the report warns that job creation isn’t keeping pace with the continent’s rapidly expanding workforce.

The 32nd edition of the biannual assessment focuses squarely on employment pathways, revealing a troubling disconnect. Economic growth simply isn’t translating into the quality jobs Africa desperately needs. About 620 million people will join the region’s working age population between now and 2050, representing more than three quarters of the net increase across all emerging markets and developing economies worldwide.

That demographic shift is occurring faster and on a larger scale than any region has experienced in recent history. Yet wage employment accounts for only 24 percent of total jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa, compared to one in two workers in wealthy nations. Most people, roughly 73 percent, work in family run enterprises or for themselves, which typically offer limited prospects for income growth.

Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, said the region requires a fundamentally different growth model. “Sub-Saharan Africa requires a new growth model anchored in medium-sized and large enterprises, which are critical drivers of productivity and job creation,” he explained.

The numbers tell a sobering story. When GDP increases by 1 percentage point, wage employment rises by only 0.04 percentage points. That’s an alarmingly weak connection between overall economic expansion and actual job opportunities for workers.

Inflation has been cooperating, at least. Consumer prices have cooled substantially across most countries, with the median rate dropping from 9.3 percent in 2022 to 4.5 percent last year. Nearly 60 percent of nations in the region experienced slower inflation in 2025 compared to the previous year. Favorable commodity prices and relatively stable currencies have supported this trend, creating space for central banks to gradually ease monetary policy.

The fiscal picture shows improvement as well. Primary deficits have narrowed steadily since peaking in 2020, and forecasts suggest the region will shift into surplus during 2026 and 2027. However, that progress is overshadowed by crushing debt service costs. Interest payments are expected to fluctuate between 2.9 and 3.3 percent of GDP through 2026, diverting resources away from health, education and infrastructure.

In nearly four out of five countries, government interest payments now exceed public spending on either health or education. The number of countries in debt distress or at high risk has nearly tripled since 2014, rising from eight to 23 this year. That represents 49 percent of the region.

Infrastructure deficits are strangling business growth and job creation. Unreliable electricity reduces employment rates by 5 to 14 percentage points across the region. When South Africa experienced nationwide power shortages recently, the employment rate dropped by 1.6 percentage points. About 71 percent of businesses surveyed experienced power outages, compared to just 26 percent in Europe and Central Asia.

Digital infrastructure offers more promising opportunities. The arrival of submarine fiber optic cables improved access to high speed internet, leading to employment gains of 5 to 7 percent in countries including Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania. Transport infrastructure remains inadequate too, with less than half of all roads paved.

Governance challenges compound these problems. About 16.4 percent of firms experience at least one bribe payment request, which is 1.5 times the global average. Nearly a quarter of companies report expectations to pay bribes for government contracts. Poor enforcement of contracts, inadequate property rights protection and ineffective court systems prevent market entrants from gaining traction.

Several sectors show strong potential for large scale employment generation. The agri-food sector accounts for more than two thirds of total employment, with off-farm activities like processing and marketing growing from 13 to 19 percent of total employment between 2000 and 2022. Tourism directly employed 8.8 million people in 2023, with each job supporting approximately 1.5 additional positions across the economy.

Housing presents massive opportunities. By 2030, the region’s housing deficit is expected to reach 130 million units, up from 50 million in 2018. Addressing this shortage could generate substantial employment, with each house built creating 3.1 direct jobs and 2.4 indirect positions.

The 2025 growth forecast represents a 0.3 percentage point upgrade from April’s projection, reflecting improvements across 30 of 47 countries. Major economies like Ethiopia, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire saw particularly strong revisions. Growth is expected to accelerate further to an annual average rate of 4.4 percent in 2026 and 2027, supported by private consumption and investment.

Yet per capita growth remains modest. Real income per person is projected to grow at just 1.3 percent this year, up from 1.0 percent in 2024, and expected to reach 1.9 percent by 2027. Poverty reduction prospects remain limited as well. The poverty rate peaked at 50 percent in 2024 and is forecast to decline only slightly to 48.4 percent in 2027.

More troubling still, the absolute number of poor people is expected to increase from 576 million in 2022 to 671 million in 2027, reflecting rapid population growth that’s outpacing income gains. Five countries account for half of the region’s poor: Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Sudan.

External risks persist. Global trade policy uncertainty remains elevated, and official development assistance is projected to decline by 9 to 17 percent this year. Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to pay about 20 billion dollars in interest on public and publicly guaranteed external debt in 2025, with nearly three quarters owed to private and Chinese creditors.

Domestic challenges include escalating conflicts, climate shocks and political instability. The 2023 and 2024 El Niño drought in Southern Africa caused cereal yields to fall 16 percent below the five year average, while floods affected more than 4 million people across Western and Central Africa.

The report outlines a comprehensive policy agenda resting on three pillars: foundational infrastructure and skills, a conducive business environment, and capable states and institutions. Priority actions include upgrading electricity infrastructure, expanding digital connectivity, improving transport networks and investing in technical and vocational education.

Countries must also address sector specific constraints. For agribusiness, this means investments in rural roads, storage facilities and irrigation. Tourism priorities include improving air connectivity and diversifying offerings beyond wildlife. In housing, reforms should focus on digital property registration, simplified building codes and expanded mortgage markets.

The World Bank emphasizes that realizing Africa’s demographic dividend requires urgent action. The continent needs not just more jobs, but better jobs that offer sustainable incomes and opportunities for advancement. Without fundamental shifts in how economies generate employment, the region’s growth story risks becoming a cautionary tale of missed opportunities.