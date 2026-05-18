World Bank Repositions Water as Economic Growth Asset

The World Bank Group has argued that smarter water management could become one of the most consequential economic tools of the coming decades, warning that how countries allocate and govern water resources will shape their ability to feed growing populations, create jobs and withstand climate disruption, as the global headcount approaches an estimated 10 billion people by 2050.

The findings appear in the institution’s latest report, Nourish and Flourish, which challenges the prevailing narrative that the global food and water challenge is primarily a story of scarcity. Instead, the World Bank points to deep structural imbalances in how water is currently used for agriculture across different regions.

Some countries continue to underutilise abundant water resources, constraining agricultural growth, employment and export potential. Others are extracting already stressed water supplies beyond sustainable limits to maintain food production, in some cases exporting crops that their water systems can no longer support. The report attributes these distortions largely to policy failures, weak planning frameworks and chronic underinvestment rather than unavoidable geographic constraints.

The economic implications are substantial. The World Bank estimates that well-designed irrigation systems alone could generate at least 245 million jobs globally, with the largest gains concentrated in developing economies where agriculture remains the primary source of household income and rural employment. In regions where rainfall is unpredictable, modern irrigation infrastructure could more than double agricultural yields, strengthening food availability while improving farmer incomes.

The institution calls on governments to pursue three interconnected reforms. The first requires stronger cross-sector coordination, treating water as a national strategic priority rather than a departmental concern and aligning ministries of agriculture, finance, environment and water under a unified policy framework. The second demands a restructuring of public spending incentives, shifting away from systems that reward inefficient water use or prioritise infrastructure construction over long-term service delivery, and toward performance-based models that attract greater private sector participation. The third centres on technology and data, with the report arguing that many water allocation decisions are still based on incomplete information, and that expanding satellite monitoring, digital irrigation systems and open data platforms could significantly improve efficiency and long-term planning.

The report highlights countries already making progress. In Nigeria, the Transforming Irrigation Management Project has expanded irrigated farmland and introduced more efficient practices, producing enough crops to supply nearly one million people within rural farming communities. In Jordan, public-private partnerships built around the As-Samra wastewater treatment facility are expanding treated water supplies for agriculture and productive economic use. Meanwhile, Türkiye is replacing open canals with underground piped infrastructure to cut water losses and protect groundwater reserves.

The World Bank’s broader programme, Water Forward, seeks to anchor this shift institutionally, moving water from being seen primarily as an environmental risk toward being recognised as a driver of resilience, productivity and economic opportunity across developing and emerging economies.

The report concludes that the global food challenge ahead is not simply about producing more. It is about making fundamentally better decisions around how water, agriculture and investment interact, and building the institutional capacity to sustain those decisions over time.