World Bank Reports 2.6 Billion Cannot Afford Healthy Diets

Global food affordability reached critical levels as 2.6 billion people worldwide cannot access healthy diets costing $4.46 daily, with Sub-Saharan Africa experiencing the most severe deterioration according to latest World Bank and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data released in August 2025.

Around 2.6 billion people could not afford a healthy diet in 2024, 48.8 million fewer than in 2023, representing approximately one-third of the global population despite modest improvements from previous years. However, this global average masks stark regional inequalities where the world’s poorest populations face increasingly impossible nutrition choices.

Sub-Saharan Africa bears the heaviest burden with over 545 million people unable to afford adequate nutrition, marking two consecutive years of worsening affordability. The number of people unable to afford a healthy diet increased in both 2023 and 2024, pushing these diets further out of reach for millions throughout the region, contrasting sharply with progress elsewhere.

Low-income countries experienced dramatic cost increases between 2017 and 2024, with healthy diet expenses rising nearly 48% compared to the global average increase of 42%. This disparity creates growing nutritional inequality where families in poverty-stricken regions must choose between eating and meeting other basic needs like healthcare, education, or shelter.

The $4.46 daily cost represents purchasing power parity calculations, meaning local economic conditions determine actual affordability rather than nominal prices. For households earning near international poverty thresholds of $2.15 per person daily, nutritious food remains financially impossible without sacrificing essential services.

Upper-middle and high-income countries demonstrate contrasting trends with steadily improving diet affordability despite moderate cost increases. This divergence highlights systemic global inequality where economic development determines population health outcomes and long-term prosperity potential.

Eastern Africa faces particularly severe challenges with 348.6 million people lacking economic access to healthy diets according to recent FAO assessments. Western Africa contributes significantly to regional totals, demonstrating widespread affordability crisis across Sub-Saharan territories regardless of specific country economic performance.

Malnutrition consequences extend beyond immediate hunger, affecting cognitive development, educational achievement, and lifetime earning capacity. Children experiencing nutritional deficiencies during critical growth periods suffer permanent developmental impacts, perpetuating intergenerational poverty cycles throughout affected communities.

The crisis undermines multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) including Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Poverty Reduction (SDG 1), and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10). Without targeted interventions addressing structural affordability barriers, international development objectives remain unattainable for billions of people.

Population growth combined with sustained high food costs drives worsening conditions across Sub-Saharan Africa while other regions experience gradual improvements. This demographic pressure intensifies competition for limited resources while economic growth fails to match rising nutritional expenses.

Income stagnation represents the fundamental challenge where household earnings cannot keep pace with escalating food prices. Families increasingly rely on cheaper, less nutritious alternatives that provide calories without essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins necessary for optimal health and development.

Latin America and the Caribbean historically maintained the highest regional healthy diet costs, though recent data indicates Sub-Saharan Africa now faces comparable or worse affordability challenges. Regional variations reflect different economic structures, agricultural productivity, and trade relationships affecting local food systems.

Healthcare systems bear increasing burdens from malnutrition-related diseases including stunting, wasting, micronutrient deficiencies, and diet-related non-communicable conditions. These health impacts generate additional economic costs for families and governments already struggling with limited resources.

Agricultural productivity improvements alone cannot solve affordability crises without addressing income inequality, market access, and distribution systems connecting farmers to consumers. Comprehensive approaches must simultaneously increase food production and household purchasing power for sustainable solutions.

International development assistance increasingly focuses on nutrition-specific interventions rather than broader economic development, though evidence suggests integrated approaches achieve better outcomes. Successful programs combine agricultural support, income generation, and targeted nutrition education for maximum impact.

Climate change threatens to worsen food security conditions through reduced agricultural productivity, increased weather volatility, and higher production costs. These environmental pressures disproportionately affect regions already experiencing the most severe affordability challenges, compounding existing vulnerabilities.

The World Bank emphasizes urgent, targeted action requirements to prevent further deterioration of global nutrition access. Without immediate intervention, millions more people will join those already unable to afford healthy diets, deepening international inequality and undermining development progress across multiple sectors.