World Bank Reports 139 Million Nigerians in Poverty

Nearly 139 million Nigerians currently live in poverty despite economic reforms that have strengthened government revenues and stabilized key indicators, according to the World Bank’s latest Nigeria Development Update released Wednesday. The stark figure underscores a troubling disconnect between macroeconomic improvements and household wellbeing.

Mathew Verghis, the World Bank’s country director for Nigeria, presented these findings during the launch of the report titled “From Policy to People: Bringing the Reform Gains Home” in Abuja on October 8. He acknowledged that while Nigeria’s economic fundamentals show encouraging signs, most households continue struggling with severely eroded purchasing power.

The poverty numbers reveal a dramatic escalation from 81 million in 2019, representing an increase of 58 million people over six years. Most of this rise occurred before 2023, driven by policy missteps and external shocks including the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the continued increase even after recent reforms highlights how difficult translating macroeconomic stability into improved living standards has proven.

Verghis outlined positive macroeconomic trends that make the poverty persistence particularly frustrating. Economic growth has picked up, revenues are rising, debt indicators are improving, the foreign exchange market is stabilizing, reserves are increasing, and inflation is beginning to ease. These represent exactly what economists look for in successful stabilization programs, yet ordinary Nigerians aren’t feeling the benefits.

The central challenge, as Verghis framed it, involves converting stabilization gains into better living standards for all citizens. That’s easier said than done when food prices remain elevated, public spending doesn’t always deliver development results, and social safety nets reach only a fraction of those in need.

Food inflation emerged as a particular concern in the World Bank’s analysis. The report emphasizes that food inflation affects everybody but particularly harms the poor, and has potential to undermine political support for economic reforms. When people can’t afford basic meals, technical arguments about improved fiscal positions carry little weight.

Verghis identified three priorities for addressing Nigeria’s poverty crisis. First, reducing inflation, especially food inflation. Second, using public resources more effectively to ensure spending drives real development results that benefit people. Third, expanding safety nets so the poorest and most vulnerable receive support during this difficult transition period.

Samer Matta, the World Bank’s lead economist for Nigeria, noted that gross revenues collected as federation allocations have increased substantially during the first eight months of 2025. However, he criticized the huge sums being paid as deductions to revenue collecting agencies, arguing these deductions don’t contribute to national development.

That observation points to a broader problem with Nigeria’s revenue management. The country collects more money than before but bureaucratic costs and inefficiencies mean less reaches productive uses. It’s like earning a bigger salary but seeing most of it disappear to fees and deductions before it can improve your life.

The report projects GDP growth rising modestly to 4.4 percent by 2027, driven by strong services sector performance, agricultural rebound, and improved industrial activity in a more stable environment. This represents an increase from the 4.2 percent forecasted for 2025, suggesting gradual acceleration rather than dramatic transformation.

Inflation is expected to ease to 15.8 percent by 2027, supported by tight monetary policy and reduced supply pressures. That would represent significant improvement from current levels but still remains high enough to erode household purchasing power, especially for families living near or below the poverty line.

Fiscal indicators show the deficit averaging 2.7 percent of GDP in 2026 and 2027, with debt projected to stabilize in the low 40 percent of GDP range. Rising revenues from tax reforms and lower interest payments should support this fiscal consolidation, representing genuine progress on government finances.

Spending patterns reveal interesting priorities. Subnational governments have increased capital expenditure substantially, with it rising from nearly one percent of GDP in 2022 to a projected 2.7 percent in 2025. Capital expenditure now accounts for 60 to 65 percent of subnational spending, suggesting states are investing in infrastructure and development projects.

The federal government faces different constraints. Wages and salaries consume around 70 percent of federal spending, leaving limited room for capital expenditure. This creates a situation where the federal government struggles to invest in development even as revenues increase, because personnel costs eat up most available funds.

That wage bill problem reflects decades of government expansion without corresponding productivity improvements. Nigeria employs many civil servants, but whether they deliver services efficiently enough to justify the cost remains debatable. Reducing this proportion requires difficult political decisions about government size and compensation structures.

The World Bank characterized its outlook as cautiously optimistic, emphasizing both progress and persistent risks. Growth and disinflation remain vulnerable to oil price shocks, which still heavily influence Nigeria’s economy despite diversification efforts. Election uncertainties could disrupt reform momentum, while climate shocks threaten agricultural production that many poor Nigerians depend on.

Reform fatigue represents another serious risk. When people endure hardship for years waiting for improvements that don’t materialize, support for continuing painful reforms weakens. Political leaders face pressure to abandon reforms or reverse course, even when economic logic suggests staying the course would eventually pay off.

The poverty statistics carry profound human implications beyond economic indicators. Each of those 139 million people faces daily struggles over food, housing, healthcare, and education. Children growing up in poverty experience developmental challenges that can persist throughout their lives. Families make impossible choices between necessities.

Nigeria’s situation illustrates a common development challenge where macroeconomic stabilization precedes improved living standards. Reforms that reduce deficits, control inflation, and stabilize exchange rates create foundations for growth but don’t immediately translate into jobs or higher incomes. That lag period tests political will and public patience.

The question of how long Nigerians should wait for reform benefits becomes increasingly urgent as poverty continues rising despite positive macroeconomic trends. Government officials point to improved fundamentals as evidence reforms are working. Citizens struggling to feed families care more about immediate relief than future projections.

What makes this particularly challenging is that abandoning reforms probably wouldn’t improve poverty either. Nigeria tried various policy approaches over decades, and none prevented the poverty increase that began in 2019. But explaining why continuing current difficult policies represents the best available option doesn’t ease anyone’s suffering.

The World Bank’s report essentially argues Nigeria has successfully completed the first phase of economic reform, stabilizing key indicators and creating foundations for growth. Now comes the harder part of ensuring ordinary citizens benefit from that stability through job creation, income growth, and expanded social services.

Whether Nigeria can successfully navigate this second phase remains uncertain. The country has strong economic potential, with a large population, natural resources, and entrepreneurial culture. Converting that potential into broadly shared prosperity has proven elusive for generations.