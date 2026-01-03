World Bank Report Highlights AI Transformation and Growing Digital Divide

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing at an unprecedented pace, reshaping how people learn, work, and live while offering new opportunities for economic transformation, job creation, and industrial innovation, according to the World Bank’s Digital Progress and Trends Report 2025.

The report, titled Strengthening AI Foundations, reveals that technology and technology enabled roles now account for 10 of the 15 fastest growing jobs globally. In his foreword, Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg highlights AI’s potential to accelerate development, particularly in middle income economies where AI related job postings have risen significantly faster than in wealthier nations.

AI related job postings increased 16 percent in upper middle income countries and 11 percent in lower middle income nations, compared to just two percent in high income economies. This trend suggests developing countries have substantial potential to build skilled AI workforces and strengthen their positions in the global digital economy, according to the report released in December 2025.

The comprehensive analysis presents a snapshot of the global AI landscape, revealing both remarkable opportunities and stark inequalities. While most AI innovations remain concentrated in high income countries, low and middle income nations are increasingly adopting what the World Bank terms small AI solutions. These are localized, practical applications designed to address immediate needs using affordable, accessible technologies that run on everyday devices like mobile phones.

Van Trotsenburg stresses that continued investment in the broader AI ecosystem is essential for scaling impacts over time. To unlock AI’s transformative potential, governments must prioritize building what the report calls the foundational four Cs: connectivity, compute, context, and competency.

Connectivity encompasses reliable digital infrastructure, energy, and device access, forming the indispensable baseline for digital engagement. Without stable internet or data links, users cannot access AI systems, upload data, download models, or integrate with collaborative platforms and cloud services.

Compute refers to investing in AI chips, servers, data centers, and cloud services. The report describes compute as the new electricity of the AI era, representing the physical backbone that stores, processes, and transfers data at scale for training and deploying AI models.

Context involves developing locally relevant data and content to create trusted, inclusive, and effective AI systems. AI capabilities fundamentally depend on three critical aspects of training data: quantity, quality, and diversity. The report emphasizes that systems lacking representation across social, economic, institutional, cultural, and linguistic dimensions risk perpetuating biases and excluding entire populations.

Competency focuses on cultivating robust digital skills, enabling citizens to adopt, adapt, and innovate with AI technologies. The past decade has witnessed near universal digitalization across occupations, making digital skills a prerequisite for employment in virtually all sectors.

The report reveals significant disparities in AI development and adoption across income groups. High income countries account for 87 percent of notable AI models, 86 percent of AI start ups, and 91 percent of venture capital funding, despite representing just 17 percent of the global population. High income countries also dominate the physical backbone of the digital economy, hosting 77 percent of global co location data center capacity as of June 2025.

In contrast, upper middle income countries hold 18 percent of data center capacity, lower middle income countries just five percent, and low income countries less than 0.1 percent. On a per capita basis, the United States has 200 times more servers than typical middle income countries and 20,000 times more than typical low income countries.

Despite these disparities, promising trends are emerging. Middle income countries are rapidly becoming active users of generative AI (GenAI). In mid 2025, more than 40 percent of ChatGPT’s global traffic originated in middle income countries, led by Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Globally, GenAI job vacancies surged ninefold from 2021 to 2024, with one in five of these positions located in middle income countries.

However, significant challenges remain. Internet access continues to expand, with mobile networks now covering more than 98 percent of the global population, yet one third of the global population remains offline, including 1.8 billion people in rural areas and 800 million in urban areas. Only about one quarter of the population is online in low income countries.

Affordability remains a critical constraint. In 2024, a five gigabyte fixed broadband plan consumed 29 percent of monthly income in low income countries, compared with less than three percent in high income and upper middle income countries. Speed gaps have widened, with high income and upper middle income countries experiencing a 50 percent increase in internet speeds between 2023 and 2024, while median speeds in lower middle income and low income countries stagnated below 25 megabits per second.

The training data industry, essential for AI development, is growing rapidly. Its value is projected to expand from approximately 2.26 billion dollars in 2023 to 17 billion dollars by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent. However, investment in this sector remains highly concentrated. From 2014 to 2023, the United States received 56 percent of cumulative AI training data venture capital funding, followed by China at 17 percent and the European Union at 15 percent. The rest of the world, excluding India, received just six percent.

Language representation in AI training data remains heavily skewed toward English, which accounts for 45 percent of global URLs, 56 percent of open source data sets, and 98 percent of scientific papers. This concentration limits AI’s utility for diverse cultures and languages, though the report notes that nontext formats such as video offer more diverse language distribution and may provide pathways for broader participation.

The concentration of compute supply creates severe global divides. The AI chips market, projected to expand tenfold over the next decade, is dominated by NVIDIA, which holds 70 to 95 percent of the market for AI chips. The public cloud computing sector shows similar concentration, with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure collectively commanding two thirds of the global market share.

Affordable, accessible small AI applications are already delivering impact in developing economies. These tools, designed to run on everyday devices without requiring major underlying digital infrastructure, are improving lives and livelihoods across multiple sectors. In agriculture, small AI empowers farmers with precision advisory services that deliver hyperlocal weather alerts and crop management guidance via basic mobile devices. Vision based diagnostics using computer vision transform low connectivity farming by identifying crop diseases from photos, with applications running offline.

In health care, small AI provides robust, low bandwidth diagnostic tools tailored to frontline workers. Edge diagnostics screen for tuberculosis and diabetic retinopathy, trained on smaller, relevant data sets and operating offline. Chatbots handle screenings and inquiries in local languages using minimal data and processing power, while mobile platforms use machine learning to collect symptoms for outbreak warnings.

Education applications show similar promise. AI tutoring systems reach remote and Indigenous communities through mobile first, offline delivery. Ghana’s Rori, a WhatsApp based math tutor trained on 500 micro lessons, costs only five dollars per student annually and yields an extra year of learning gains through personalized practice.

The report emphasizes that small AI addresses development challenges at the local level through practical, ground up innovation. Key strategic lessons include focusing on hyperlocal problems, leveraging existing infrastructure like WhatsApp or national registries, prioritizing mobile first and offline functionality, and embracing public private partnerships.

Van Trotsenburg underscores the pivotal role governments play in strengthening AI foundations, ensuring that AI contributes to inclusive and sustainable development. The World Bank Group pledges to support countries in this effort through data governance, regulatory and institutional reforms, and human capital development.

The foreword highlights the importance of fostering dynamic local innovation ecosystems, aligning AI tools with local realities, and implementing policies that promote competition and equitable distribution of AI gains. Small AI offers a unique opportunity to bypass traditional development barriers and spark homegrown innovation and inclusive growth, according to Van Trotsenburg.

The report concludes with a call for collective, strategic action. As the AI era accelerates, developing countries must expand access, close skill gaps, manage risks, and ensure that AI benefits reach everyone. The goal is to shape a future where AI becomes a force for shared prosperity rather than a driver of inequality.

Priorities must be tailored to each country’s unique circumstances and AI readiness level. Low readiness countries should focus on foundational capabilities such as universal access to electricity and affordable broadband connectivity. Medium readiness countries should shift focus to AI adoption and adaptation by upgrading broadband infrastructure and investing in domestic data centers. High readiness countries can move to rapid deployment, innovation leadership, and advanced talent development.

The report stresses that embracing AI is essential to maintain competitiveness in today’s digital marketplace. Developing countries, especially those with greater digital maturity, should strive to evolve into producers and innovators in specific AI niches rather than merely consumers of off the shelf solutions.

Given AI’s growing economic significance, early strategic action is crucial. First movers gain significant advantages, while laggards risk permanent setbacks. The investment strategy should prioritize the four Cs, tailored to each country’s context, as these foundational elements are essential not only for harnessing AI’s potential but also for driving broader digital transformation, sustainable economic growth, and social progress.