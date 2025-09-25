World Bank: Quarter of Ghanaians Trapped in Poverty

More than a quarter of Ghanaians remain trapped in poverty despite years of economic growth, with stagnant per capita incomes and deepening inequality undermining the country’s development prospects, the World Bank warned in a comprehensive assessment that charts a potential transformation path for the West African nation.

The World Bank unveiled its “Transforming Ghana in a Generation” policy notes on Wednesday in Accra, revealing that Ghana’s income per capita has stagnated at around $2,200 over the past decade, with poverty affecting over a quarter of the population while regional disparities continue worsening due to limited structural transformation and heavy dependence on natural resources.

The assessment arrives at a critical juncture for Ghana, which has experienced considerable poverty reduction achievements that were significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic challenges. Ghana’s poverty rate declined slightly to 25.9% in 2024, down from 26.4% the previous year, according to recent International Monetary Fund data, though this still represents millions of citizens living below international poverty lines.

However, the World Bank’s projections paint a concerning future trajectory, with poverty projected to rise significantly, reaching 51.2% under the Lower Middle Income Country poverty line by 2027, while extreme poverty will reach 26.9% by 2027. These projections underscore the urgency of implementing comprehensive structural reforms to reverse current trends.

The Bank attributed Ghana’s development challenges to several interconnected factors, including limited structural transformation, overreliance on natural resources such as cocoa, gold and oil, and persistently weak job creation mechanisms. Rising macroeconomic imbalances led to a severe crisis in 2022, further hindering job growth and undermining poverty reduction efforts, according to the assessment.

Despite these sobering statistics, the World Bank presented an optimistic transformation scenario, projecting that Ghana possesses the potential to triple per capita incomes by 2050 and sustain annual growth exceeding 6.5 percent through strategic investments in education, skills development, and comprehensive economic reforms. This ambitious projection represents a decisive break from decades of boom-bust economic cycles that have constrained the nation’s development potential.

Robert Taliercio, World Bank Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, emphasized the country’s unique transformation opportunity. Ghana has a distinctive chance to restore fiscal discipline, improve governance, and leverage natural and human capital resources for broad-based and inclusive development that could transform the country within a generation, he stated.

The report’s recommendations center on restoring fiscal credibility through consolidation and transparency measures while establishing a sustainable public debt trajectory. The Bank called for comprehensive reforms to improve revenue collection mechanisms, control government expenditure, and strengthen critical sectors including energy and cocoa production to reduce fiscal vulnerabilities.

Stefano Curto, the Bank’s lead economist for Ghana and lead author of the report, stressed the transformative potential of current policy choices. The decisions Ghana makes now can unlock a generation of inclusive, resilient growth and deliver on the promise of sufficient quality employment opportunities for its citizens, he noted.

The findings align with broader global poverty trends identified by the World Bank. By 2024, approximately 692 million people worldwide are expected to remain in extreme poverty, highlighting the persistent challenges facing developing economies in achieving sustainable poverty reduction.

Ghana’s economic performance has shown resilience despite structural challenges, with the economy displaying strong growth of 5.7 percent in 2024 and continued growth in the first quarter of 2025 of 5.3 percent. However, this growth has not translated into broad-based improvements in living standards for the most vulnerable populations.

The stagnation in per capita income reflects a fundamental challenge facing many resource-dependent African economies, where GDP growth often fails to generate sufficient employment opportunities or equitable income distribution. Ghana’s experience mirrors broader continental patterns where natural resource wealth has not consistently translated into widespread prosperity.

The World Bank’s analysis emphasizes that Ghana’s transformation requires moving beyond traditional resource extraction toward value-added manufacturing, services, and knowledge-based economic activities. This structural transformation is essential for creating the quality employment opportunities needed to sustainably reduce poverty and improve living standards.

Educational and skills development emerge as cornerstone elements of the Bank’s transformation strategy, recognizing that human capital development is crucial for enabling Ghana to compete effectively in the global economy while ensuring inclusive growth that benefits all segments of society.

The report’s emphasis on governance improvements reflects recognition that institutional quality significantly influences economic outcomes. Strengthening public institutions, enhancing transparency, and improving service delivery are identified as prerequisites for achieving sustained development progress.

Regional disparities within Ghana add complexity to poverty reduction efforts, with rural areas and northern regions facing particularly acute challenges. The Bank’s recommendations acknowledge that transformation strategies must address geographic inequalities to ensure truly inclusive development outcomes.

The energy sector emerges as a critical focus area, given its role in supporting industrial development and improving quality of life. Reliable, affordable energy access is identified as fundamental to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential and reducing production costs across all sectors.

The cocoa sector, historically central to Ghana’s economy, requires modernization to enhance productivity, improve farmer incomes, and reduce vulnerability to global price fluctuations. Strengthening this sector while diversifying the agricultural base represents a key component of the transformation agenda.

As Ghana navigates current economic challenges while pursuing ambitious transformation goals, the World Bank’s assessment provides a roadmap that balances immediate stabilization needs with long-term structural reforms. The success of this approach will significantly influence Ghana’s development trajectory and serve as a potential model for similar economies across the region.

The stakes for Ghana’s transformation extend beyond national boundaries, as successful implementation could demonstrate viable pathways for other African countries seeking to escape poverty traps while building resilient, inclusive economies capable of delivering prosperity for all citizens.