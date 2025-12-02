World Bank Opens Global Digital Center in Seoul

The World Bank Group (WBG) launched the Korea-WBG Global Digital Knowledge Center in Seoul on December 1, 2025, establishing a knowledge hub designed to accelerate digital transformation and harness artificial intelligence for inclusive economic growth and employment creation.

The partnership between the World Bank and the Republic of Korea positions the center as a platform combining Korean digital expertise with the Bank’s global network. Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the World Bank’s Vice President for East Asia and Pacific, said the initiative represents a major step in supporting countries through digital and AI transformation journeys while helping economies expand and generate employment opportunities.

Nearly one third of the global population remains without internet access, according to World Bank data. Most data infrastructure concentrates in developed nations, while fewer than 1 percent of people in low income countries use generative AI tools. The center aims to address these disparities by bringing digital opportunities to underserved communities through sustainable, inclusive solutions.

Ji-young Choi, Deputy Minister for International Affairs at Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, emphasized the digital industry’s role in helping Korea avoid the middle income trap during its development phase. The government hopes to support other countries in creating successful digital transformation pathways by sharing Korean experience through the World Bank platform.

The center will collaborate closely with Korea’s leading digital agencies and firms to deliver locally adapted solutions. Services include knowledge products, capacity building programs, and customized support for digital initiatives. The hub will facilitate cooperation among governments, private sector entities, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to create an innovation ecosystem promoting knowledge exchange and collective action.

Sangbu Kim, the World Bank’s Vice President for Digital, described the collaboration as a significant milestone in closing the digital divide and empowering countries with transformative technology. He stated the center will equip nations with necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital environment through innovative research, technical guidance, and targeted investments.

The center’s operations focus on three core pillars with AI integrated throughout each initiative. The first pillar strengthens digital and data infrastructure to build inclusive, affordable, and trusted digital foundations. The second supports governments in delivering inclusive, efficient, and secure digital public services that enhance citizen engagement and transparency.

The third pillar promotes an inclusive digital economy by fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunities specifically targeting women and youth. This approach aims to drive productivity, job creation, and sustainable growth across participating countries.

The center will provide practical tools, analytical reports, technical guidance, and hands on training. South to south knowledge exchange programs will equip governments and local experts to implement effective digital strategies tailored to their specific contexts and development needs.

Korea’s proven track record in digital innovation, from broadband infrastructure to technology sector development, positions it as an ideal partner for this global knowledge sharing initiative. The center operates from World Bank facilities while maintaining close ties to Korean digital expertise and resources.