World Bank Launches US$9 Billion Drive for Global Agribusiness

The World Bank has unveiled a major initiative to transform global agribusiness, targeting a massive funding increase to support smallholder farmers. Dubbed AgriConnect, the program aims to double the bank’s annual agribusiness commitments to $9 billion by 2030, with a sharp focus on creating jobs and improving food security in developing nations.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga announced the push in Washington, D.C., highlighting its potential to address a looming employment crisis. He noted that billions of young people will soon enter the workforce, a challenge he said could be met by targeted agribusiness investment.

The initiative will prioritize building infrastructure, creating stable regulations, and using digital tools to help farmers access markets and finance. Africa, with most of the world’s unused arable land, is seen as central to the strategy’s success.

Partner organizations like the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have pledged to reach tens of millions of small-scale producers. Recent projects have already shown significant income and production gains, providing a model for the expanded effort.