World Bank Issues US$200 Million Bond for Ghana Clean Cooking Project

The World Bank priced a 200 million dollar Clean Cooking Outcome Bond on Thursday, December 5, 2025, aiming to distribute over 415,000 cleaner cookstoves to Ghanaian households and make clean cooking accessible to 1.3 million people. The six-year bond represents the first financing instrument linking investor returns to carbon credits generated under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.

Standard Chartered served as sole lead manager and bookrunner for the transaction, which mobilizes approximately 30.5 million dollars of private capital to support clean cooking projects implemented by UpEnergy. The bond matures March 31, 2032, and combines a fixed interest component of 1.093 percent annually with a variable payment tied to Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes generated from cookstove usage.

Under the innovative structure, investors allow a portion of ordinary coupon payments to be redirected upfront through a hedge transaction with Standard Chartered to provide immediate financing for cookstove distribution. The projects have been authorized by the governments of Ghana and Switzerland and will generate carbon credits representing verified greenhouse gas emission reductions that can be transferred internationally between countries.

The KliK Foundation in Switzerland committed to purchase the carbon credits under an offtake agreement. A portion of carbon monetization revenue will be paid to bondholders as the variable coupon component, in addition to the fixed minimum rate from the World Bank. This pioneering approach introduces a new model for channeling private capital into development solutions tied to measurable climate outcomes.

UpEnergy will distribute electric cookstoves to homes with grid access and improved biomass cookstoves to households still dependent on wood and charcoal for daily cooking. More than 245,000 zero-emissions electric cooking systems will be deployed between 2025 and 2027, bringing cleaner, faster, smoke-free cooking to households where charcoal remains the primary fuel despite electricity availability.

Approximately 75 percent of Ghanaians, roughly 26 million people, rely on fuelwood or charcoal for cooking, contributing to household air pollution that health agencies associate with about 28,000 premature deaths annually. Women and children face the greatest exposure to harmful smoke from traditional cooking methods, experiencing respiratory diseases and other health complications from daily indoor air pollution.

The initiative addresses multiple development priorities simultaneously including health improvements, gender equity, climate mitigation and sustainable energy access. By cutting reliance on biomass, the programme will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while delivering immediate benefits to participating households through lower energy costs and reduced time spent collecting firewood.

Anshula Kant, Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Financial Officer, emphasized that the transaction demonstrates how investors can align financial returns with tangible development outcomes. Strong investor uptake reflects growing appetite for outcome bonds and the potential to use this financial structure to address pressing development challenges, she noted.

The bond is 100 percent principal protected with the 200 million dollar proceeds supporting World Bank financed sustainable development projects globally. Investors in the bond earn returns lower than ordinary World Bank bonds of similar maturity, with the difference redirected to fund immediate cookstove distribution rather than waiting for project revenues to materialize over time.

Henrik Raber, Global Head of Global Banking at Standard Chartered, stated that the transaction underscores the power of the bank’s global network combined with capital markets, structuring, carbon and commodities markets expertise. The diverse investor base from four different regions demonstrates the success of this innovative transaction, he added.

Robert Taliercio O’Brien, World Bank Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, highlighted the institution’s commitment to mobilizing private capital to bridge financing gaps and de-risk investments. By linking returns to verified carbon credits, the outcome bond advances access to carbon markets, supports local manufacturing and delivers measurable climate and health gains, he explained.

Mitch Sauers, Chief Executive Officer of UpEnergy, described the milestone as demonstrating how outcome-based finance and Article 6 cooperation can accelerate access to modern cooking that delivers measurable climate impact and better indoor air quality. The company expressed gratitude to Ghana and Switzerland for their leadership and to the World Bank and Standard Chartered for structuring a model channeling private capital into climate benefits.

The cookstoves are tailored to Ghanaian cooking practices and will be digitally monitored, providing real household usage insights that underpin Article 6 reporting and strengthen behavioral adoption over time. Both electric and improved charcoal cooking technologies have been designed specifically for local culinary traditions and fuel availability patterns.

Funding will be released in four milestone-linked tranches to ensure transparency and integrity throughout implementation. This structure allows continuous verification of project performance and creates accountability mechanisms protecting both investor interests and intended beneficiary outcomes. The phased disbursement approach reduces risks associated with upfront capital deployment.

Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes represent verified greenhouse gas emission reductions that can be transferred between countries or jurisdictions under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The mechanism enables developed countries to support emissions reductions in developing nations while meeting their own nationally determined contributions under the climate accord.

After Switzerland’s Overall Mitigation in Global Emissions deduction, the carbon credits will be issued to the KliK Foundation’s account in the Swiss Emissions Trading Registry. Switzerland will retire these credits against its Paris Agreement nationally determined contributions target. The arrangement exemplifies how international climate cooperation can mobilize finance for developing country projects.

The transaction attracted global institutional investors including Nuveen, Skandia, Mackenzie Investments, Velliv Pension, Legal and General Asset Management, Rathbones Asset Management and RBC BlueBay Asset Management. The diverse participation reflects growing institutional recognition that climate finance structures can deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns alongside measurable development impact.

The Clean Cooking Alliance estimates an 8 billion dollar funding gap exists to achieve universal access to clean cooking by 2030. More than 2.1 billion people globally still lack access to clean cooking fuels and technologies, with Sub-Saharan Africa bearing the heaviest burden. The cost of inaction reaches approximately 330 billion dollars annually in Sub-Saharan Africa alone.

The outcome bond offers a test case for a new generation of development instruments combining private capital with measurable impact. If successful, it could unlock wider adoption of results-based bonds across Africa, particularly in renewable energy, climate adaptation and off-grid infrastructure sectors requiring substantial upfront investment.

The bond is listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with settlement occurring December 12, 2025. The World Bank has been issuing bonds in international capital markets for over 75 years to fund programmes and activities achieving positive development impact. World Bank bonds are aligned with Sustainability Bond Guidelines published by the International Capital Market Association.

Ghana’s involvement positions clean cooking as a critical component of national climate and development ambitions. The programme supports the country’s energy transition strategies by reducing dependence on biomass fuels that contribute to deforestation, air pollution and climate change while limiting economic opportunities for women and families.