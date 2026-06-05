World Bank Group Launches Ten-Year Strategy to Drive Jobs and Prosperity in Uganda

The World Bank Group (WBG) Board of Executive Directors today endorsed a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Uganda, a 10-year strategy (2026-2035) designed to accelerate a private sector-led economic transformation and expand opportunities for the country’s rapidly growing population.

The CPF, developed in collaboration with the Government of Uganda and in consultation with other stakeholders, aligns with the country’s Vision 2040 and the Fourth National Development Plan. It reflects a shared commitment to turning Uganda’s strong growth potential, young population, and natural endowments into sustained improvements in productivity, incomes, and livelihoods.

The creation of more and better jobs is at the core of the new strategy because jobs present the most effective pathway out of poverty and the strongest foundation for shared prosperity. With 600,000–700,000 young people entering the labor market each year, Uganda’s development challenge and opportunity lie in accelerating productivity and expanding access to higher‑quality employment across the economy.

“Uganda has extraordinary assets: a young population full of potential, abundant natural resources, and a government committed to long-term transformation,” said Francisca Ayodeji (Ayo) Akala, World Bank Country Manager for Uganda. “The CPF is our commitment to walk alongside Uganda over the next decade by investing in its people, infrastructure, and institutions that will power prosperity and translate growth into jobs and better living standards. When Ugandans work, families thrive and communities grow.”

The CPF is organized around four mutually reinforcing outcomes: strengthened economic governance, healthier and better-skilled people, better-connected communities, and a more productive and inclusive private sector.

A defining feature of the new CPF is its emphasis on the One WBG approach – bringing together International Development Association (IDA) financing, International Finance Corporation (IFC) investments and advisory services, and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) guarantees in a coordinated and strategic way. This method is designed to make WBG support more impactful, more efficient, and more responsive to Uganda’s evolving needs.

Over the next decade, the WBG will mobilize significant resources in support of Uganda’s development priorities. Key targets include:

doubling energy access to reach 50 million people by 2035, up from 25 million today;

providing 22 million people with quality health, nutrition, and population services;

supporting 10 million students with better education and skills;

improving transport infrastructure to benefit 20 million people;

extending access to financial services to 14 million people and businesses, including 9 million women; and

100% increase in agricultural yields in targeted value chains.

On the financial side, the WBG anticipates an indicative lending program of approximately $2 billion per IDA three-year cycle, building on an existing portfolio of $4 billion. The strategy also aims to catalyze up to $1.3 billion in private investment and mobilize an additional $2.5 billion from private capital markets.

A strong private sector is the engine of lasting economic growth. Whereas IFC will support targeted private sector investments in a series of sectors, MIGA will leverage the WBG Guarantee Platform to complement these efforts by expanding its guarantees to help mitigate risks for foreign investors. Mitigating risks will strengthen investor confidence and unlock long‑term private capital for Uganda.

This CPF provides the continuity needed to support complex reforms, strengthen institutions, and sustain impact, while retaining flexibility through periodic reviews to adapt to evolving circumstances.