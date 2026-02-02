World Bank Group Appoints Johan A. Mistiaen as New Country Manager for Niger

Washington, USA, 02 February 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The World Bank Group has appointed Johan A. Mistiaen as the new World Bank Group Country Manager for Niger, effective today.

In this role, Mr. Mistiaen will lead the World Bank Group’s engagement in Niger—spanning the World Bank (IBRD and IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA)—working closely with the Government of Niger, development partners, the private sector, and civil society towards advancing the country’s development priorities.

“Joining our team, clients, and partners in Niger is a privilege. I look forward to continuing building and enriching our strong partnership with Niger and leverage support from across the World Bank Group to help further the country’s efforts to promote inclusive growth and create more and better jobs,” said Johan A. Mistiaen, World Bank Group Country Manager for Niger.

A Belgian national, Mr. Mistiaen has been with the World Bank Group since 2004, serving in multiple leadership capacities, including as Practice Manager for the Poverty and Equity Global Practice in Western and Central Africa. His prior roles include Program Leader for Equity, Finance, and Institutions (EFI) for both the Kenya Country Management Unit in Nairobi and the Senegal Country Management Unit in Dakar. Mr. Mistiaen holds academic qualifications in biology, economics, and statistics from the University of York (UK) and the University of Maryland (USA). He has contributed to applied economics through publications in journals and edited volumes, focusing on welfare measurement and policies aimed at reducing poverty and inequality.

The World Bank’s (IDA) active portfolio in Niger comprises 23 operations—13 national and 10 regional —totaling about $4.45 billion in commitments, with investments in transport, water, energy, and agriculture, alongside support for governance, human capital, urban and social development, environment, and the digital sectors. IFC’s committed investment portfolio in Niger stands at $50 million, primarily in infrastructure and finance. MIGA has $2 million in exposure in the mobile money sector and indirect exposure through West African Development Bank lending operations.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Word Bank Group.

